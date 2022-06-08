From June 17-19, Chef Katie Button –Cúrate Bar de Tapas & La Bodega by Cúrate–will showcase Spain's high-quality food and wine products in a cooking seminar and weekend-long sampling.
ASPEN, Colo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICEX Spain Export and Investment and Spain's Ministry of Agriculture are pleased to announce their return to one of the most prestigious events in America: Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. From June 17-19, Foods and Wines From Spain and #alimentosdespaña will return to their iconic Grand Tasting tent in the center of Wagner Park, joined by Chef Katie Button, Felix Meana and the team of Cúrate Bar de Tapas & La Bodega by Cúrate, and Spanish wine importers and winery representatives, all sampling incredible food and wines from all corners of Spain.
Food & Wine Classic is a three-day culinary experience with game-changing culinary leaders, innovative wine and spirits experts and epicurean insiders. Attendees are invited to enter the Spain tent to be transported to a region filled with unique, high-quality and versatile wines and dishes. Throughout the weekend, attendees can sample a wide range of wines from many of Spain's Designations of Origin, including a regional focus on DO Rias Baixas. The featured winery stations include:
- Bodegas Olarra
- Raventós Codorníu
- Bodegas y Viñedos Pradorey
- La Rioja Alta, SA
- Bodega Protos
- Marqués de Cáceres
- Parés Baltà
- Bodegas Torres
- Felix Solis Avantis
- Juan Torres Master Distillers
- Garcia Carrión
- Campo Viejo
- Bodegas Faustino
- Marqués de Riscal
- Segura Viudas
Additionally, several of the industry's most respected importers and Spanish representatives will be in attendance, offering their premium selections from Spain: The Winebow Group, Zamora Americas, State Wine Selections, and Folio Wine Company.
"We are thrilled to be joined by Chef Katie Button and her team in showcasing Spain's excellent wines and cuisine at this year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen," says Katrin Naelapaa, director of Wines from Spain. "Not only is it the premier food and wine industry festival, it is also a key initiative in Foods and Wines From Spain and #alimentosdespaña efforts to promote Spanish wine and gastronomy in the US."
To accompany the wines, there will be a continuous sampling of traditional Spanish bites made by Chef Katie Button, one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs of 2015 and owner of Cúrate Bar de Tapas and La Bodega by Cúrate (Asheville, North Carolina). Guests will be able to explore traditional dishes such as Chorizo a la Sidra and Arroz Caldoso con Tinta de Calamar, being prepared on site by Chef Katie, as well as a sampling station to feature assorted tapas such as Banderillas, Espárragos Blancos con Boquerones and Gazpacho.
"The FOOD & WINE Classic has always held a special place in my heart, from my first trip as a Best New Chef to returning as an ambassador for Foods and Wines from Spain," says Katie Button, CEO/Co-Founder, Katie Button Restaurants, Asheville, NC. "We have a delicious few days planned, and our team looks forward to creating a portal to Spain through our food and drink experiences in the Grand Tasting and Demo Tents. It's an honor to have the opportunity to share our love of Spain's rich, vibrant and diverse culinary heritage with new and returning friends in Aspen."
For a deeper dive, guests are welcomed and encouraged to attend the seminar on Saturday (6/18) at 3:00 PM, led by Cúrate Bar de Tapas and La Bodega's dynamic duo Chef Katie and Felix Meana.
"Add Flavor the Spanish Way, Everyday"
- Chef Katie and business partner Felix Meana will share the many ways to elevate any dish with iconic ingredients from Spain via a live cooking show, where she will prepare a menu featuring imported ingredients from Spain such as jamón, piquillo peppers, anchovies, ñora peppers and Marcona almonds. Felix will recommend his ideal Spanish wine pairings for each dish Katie creates.
See below for a full schedule of Spanish events including food and wine seminars, private trade tastings and all public grand tastings, and stay connected with #SpainFoodNation via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(Friday, June 17)
10:00am – 11:00am: Seminar 105: Vino y Jamón: Great Spanish Wines & Ham
- Presented by Sabato Sagaria | St. Regis 2
11:00am – 11:30am: Private Trade Grand Tasting
- Grand Tasting Pavilion (Restaurant Trade, F&W and Press Only)
11:30am – 1:30pm: Grand Tasting #1
- Grand Tasting Pavilion (General Admission)
4:30pm – 6:30pm: Grand Tasting #2
- Grand Tasting Pavilion (General Admission)
(Saturday, June 18)
10:00am – 11:00am: Seminar 305: Vino y Jamón: Great Spanish Wines & Ham
- Presented by Sabato Sagaria | St. Regis 2.
11:00am – 11:30am: Private Trade Grand Tasting #2
- Grand Tasting Pavilion (Restaurant Trade, F&W and Press Only).
11:30am – 1:30pm: Grand Tasting #3
- Grand Tasting Pavilion (General Admission)
3:00pm – 4:00pm: Seminar 404: FWFS Presents "Add Flavor the Spanish Way, Everyday"
- Presented by Katie Button | Jerome Hotel
3:00pm – 4:00pm: Seminar 407: Unlocking the Secrets of Spanish Wine
- Anthony Giglio | The Little Nell 1
4:30pm – 6:30pm: Grand Tasting #4
- Grand Tasting Pavilion (General Admission)
(Sunday, June 19)
12:00pm – 12:30pm: Private Trade Grand Tasting #2
- Grand Tasting Pavilion (Restaurant Trade, F&W and Press Only)
12:30pm – 2:30pm: Grand Tasting #5
- Grand Tasting Pavilion (General Admission)
# # #
About Foods and Wines From Spain
Foods and Wines from Spain is ICEX Exports and Investment's brand for a wide range of promotional activities designed to inform trade, media and consumers abroad about quality Spanish products. Their role is to promote Spain's exports of food, wine, beverages internationally including the USA and to connect Spain's companies with American importers, distributors, retailers and consumers. Foodswinesfromspain.com
#alimentosdespaña is the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food brand for the promotion of Spain's identity though its food and agricultural riches. The history of Spain has been shaped by the contributions of different cultures over the centuries. One of the richest manifestations of this heritage is what is known as " the Mediterranean Diet '', which represents a model diet which is varied, tasty and balanced. Approved by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For more information about #alimentosdespaña, please visit https://www.alimentosdespana.es.
Spain Food Nation
Passion is for real in Spain. It's in our sun. In our roots and in the roots of what we produce.
In what we cultivate. In our efforts to make sure they grow to their best. Spanish passion shows itself in our pride of a job well done. This pride is reflected by our producers who have taken centuries-old traditions and transformed them into their modern 21st-century versions. Pride in not forgetting what is good. The idealism that keeps us going when everything else stops.
Spanish passion is in our land. In how we take care of it. Spain extends this passion to your food and wine. Eat, Drink Spain. #SPAINFOODNATION
Media Contact
Amanda Torres, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, atorres@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Food & Wine Aspen Classic