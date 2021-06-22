FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nominations are now being accepted for the bi-annual Foodservice Packaging Awards competition to honor excellence and innovation in foodservice packaging. The Foodservice Packaging Institute and QSR magazine kick off their 11th competition with multiple award categories to serve the industry.
Awards will be given in five categories. The top winners from each category will be eligible to win the coveted award of "2021 Foodservice Package of the Year." The categories are:
- Excellence in Brand Delivery: For excellence in the use of graphics or graphic design elements on packaging to promote brand recognition.
- Excellence in New Menu Launch: For excellence in packaging that supports the launch of a new menu item.
- Innovation in Convenience: For innovative features that make packaging easier to use and/or more convenient for the consumer and/or foodservice workers.
- Innovation in Manufacturing: For raw material, machinery and/or converting innovations that enhance packaging.
- The "Wow" Factor: For packaging with that extra "wow" effect when consumers or foodservice operators use or see this item.
"Over the years, we've seen some pretty amazing submissions, and look forward to seeing this year's nominations that showcase innovation and excellence," said Natha Dempsey, president of FPI. "It will be even more interesting to see how companies have continued to move forward with their foodservice packaging during the upheaval of the pandemic. Kudos to all of the entrants."
A panel of industry experts will judge the entries. FPI will honor the winners during the association's Fall Conference, October 28–29 in San Antonio, Texas. QSR will feature the results in its November 2021 issue.
Foodservice packaging manufacturers, their suppliers, foodservice operators, distributors, public relations firms and others are encouraged to enter the free competition by nominating themselves or others. For more information and to submit entries, please visit QSR's website.
ABOUT FPI: Founded in 1933, the Foodservice Packaging Institute is the trade association for the foodservice packaging industry in North America. FPI promotes the value and benefits of foodservice packaging and serves as the industry's leading authority to educate and influence stakeholders. Members include raw material and machinery suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and purchasers of foodservice packaging. For more information or to follow us on social media, visit http://www.FPI.org.
