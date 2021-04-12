Different combinations of mutations can affect the size of tomatoes unpredictably. In this image, the first column shows an unmutated (WT) tomato. The second and third columns show tomatoes with a single mutation in a region of the promoter (R1 or R4) for fruit size gene SlCV3. The individual mutations have little effect on fruit size. But the combination of these two mutations (R1 + R4) yields a much bigger fruit. Image: Xingang Wang/Lippman lab, CSHL/2021