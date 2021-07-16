LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- blk. International, maker of blk., the nation's leading premium functional water infused with fulvic minerals, is excited to announce that former FIJI Water Vice President John Kim has been named as blk.'s new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
blk. water is known for its beneficial patented fulvic trace mineral blend, sourced from rich mineral deposits found deep within the earth. Once added to purified water, fulvic minerals turn the water black naturally (without artificial dyes or colorings). The blk. formula delivers powerful electrolytes, trace minerals, and an alkaline pH water beverage without any carbs, calories, or sugar.
Tapped as blk.'s new COO, John Kim will lead the company's strategic sourcing initiatives for its line of premium plain and flavored functional beverages. In addition, Kim will oversee logistics and manufacturing operations, while also securing global alliances for blk. and its partners.
"I am excited to join the dynamic team at blk. and serve in the role of COO. My goal is to build on blk.'s foundation and rapidly grow the business. I am passionate about our products and will ensure we continue to souce the cleanest, purest minerals on the planet." said John Kim.
Kim's career spans more than three decades as a leader in domestic and international supply chain operations and most recently spent 14 years with the Wonderful Company, working specifically with the FIJI Water, Justin, and Landmark Wine brands. During his time all three brands more than doubled their business.
"We're very pleased for the opportunity to appoint John Kim as the Chief Operating Officer at blk. With Kim's experience at FIJI, his connections and drive will help take blk. to the next level as a national and global leader in the functional beverage industry," said Sara Bergstein, CEO of blk..
Get blk.
blk. water is available at thousands of stores across the country, including Amazon, Whole Foods Market, Erewhon and other leading specialty retailers, and online at http://www.shop.getblk.com. For wholesale inquiries, please contact sales@getblk.com.
About blk.
blk. is an ALL NATURAL functional beverage, which only uses high-quality natural ingredients and helps support a healthy lifestyle. blk. is infused with fulvic trace minerals – a super nutrient and one of the most powerful polyphenol antioxidants known.
Fulvic has been used for thousands of years as a foundational ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine. This has prompted hundreds of accredited scientific and medical organizations to make the fulvic molecule the subject of rigorous independent studies. These studies have reported broad beneficial results relating to improved health and disease prevention – including supporting gut health, brain health, healthy immune function, detoxification, and reducing inflammation.
blk. water is black in color due to nutrient-rich minerals, which are naturally dark. Made with all-natural plant-based ingredients, blk. has zero carbs, zero sugar, and zero calories. blk. is gluten-free, kosher, and vegan, making it the perfect go-to wellness beverage that tastes refreshing and clean. blk. water helps replenish your body for optimal health! For more information visit, getblk.com.
