MODENA, Italy, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forza is thrilled to announce that new Wall Ovens and a Warming Drawer have crossed the finish line and are revved up for showtime. For the first time, the Italian manufacturer brings its uniquely-shaped window with dramatically sculpted lines and edgy aesthetic to the wall oven.
"We aim to bring radical Italian design to everything we create at Forza, so we are pleased to unveil our electric wall ovens and warming drawer that feature our signature angular, racecar-inspired lines," said Marco Guerzoni, Forza Director of Marketing and Product Development.
DOUBLE & SINGLE WALL OVENS KEY FEATURES:
- At 30 inches wide, homeowners can choose between a Double or Single electric wall oven set up.
- Each cavity features 4.4 cubic feet of capacity with two chromed racks and six rack levels.
- The wall ovens feature pyrolytic self-cleaning with an automatic door latch, as well as 16 cooking functions, including a Classic Pizza function that is able to quickly heat to 590°F in order to emulate the crust created by Italian artisan pizza ovens.
- Its heating features dual true European convection, blowing heated air to ensure evenly cooked meats and perfectly baked goods.
- Its bold form and style embodies the soul of radical Italian design with the heart of an American muscle car, featuring unique angular racecar-inspired lines and a soft-close door.
WARMING DRAWER KEY FEATURES:
- A convection heating system offers even heat distribution, with a temperature range of 86°F to 194°F.
- The warming drawer features functions that include pre-heating dishes, defrosting foods, and leavening for baking needs.
- This product also features a Slow Cooking function that can be controlled between 89°F up to 190°F for additional cooking space in the kitchen.
To see a video on these new products, visit https://youtu.be/RkLLcconbvU.
About Forza
Forza delivers dynamic Italian design with ultra-premium, professional cooking appliances. Designed and built in the heart of the famed Emilia-Romagna region in Modena, Italy, Forza appliances include professional gas ranges, dual convection electric wall ovens, professional range tops, high-performance ventilation hoods and a powerful, energy-efficient dishwasher. Forza is the American brand of parent company, Glem Gas, which has been producing high-performing appliances that embody the spirit of Italian craftsmanship for more than 60 years. For more information about Forza, visit forzacucina.com.
