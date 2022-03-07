MODENA, Italy, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forza, the ultra-premium Italian cooking appliances brand, introduces its new Dual-Fuel Range product line, which includes the world's first 48-inch Dual Fuel range with a single oven cavity. The bold form and style of the 48-inch Dual Fuel Range embody the soul of radical Italian design with the heart of an American muscle car, featuring unique angular racecar-inspired lines and offered in your choice of eight vivid colors.
"Forza is passionate about offering professional appliances that embody radical Italian design as well as ultra-premium powerful performance, so we are excited to share the 48-inch Professional Range, the only Dual Fuel Range with a single oven cavity," said Marco Guerzoni, Forza Director of Marketing and Product Development. "In addition, we have now introduced our MassimoRED™ Broiler, Forza's first electric oven for true European convection. The broiler is also included in our 30- and 36-inch models."
KEY/EXCLUSIVE FEATURES OF THE DUAL FUEL 48-INCH RANGE
- The new MassimoRED™ Broiler spans the width of the oven cavity, using an electric broiler to evenly distribute heat to deliver top chef results. The 48-inch model features the widest electric broiler in the industry.
- A massive 7.8-cubic-foot gross-capacity oven with six rack levels is large enough to roast two turkeys or numerous commercial trays of cookies at once.
- An exclusive Infinito™ Grate System is the industry's only continuous grate system with an integrated bullnose, utilizing edge-to-edge cast iron grates. With four 12,000 Btu full brass burners in the back and four 20,000 Btu full brass burners in front, it has 128,000 Btu of total cooktop power.
- Forza's MaxRotisserie™ accessory is a 33-inch motor-driven rod that can rotate a whole goat, lamb or small pig in the giant oven cavity.
- The bold form and style of the Dual Fuel Ranges embody the soul of radical Italian design with the heart of an American muscle car, featuring unique angular racecar-inspired lines and offered in seven vivid colors: Audace Black, Dinamico Blue, Radicale Red, Ardente Orange, Ribelle Yellow, Valoroso White and Stainless Steel.
For more information about the Dual-Fuel 48-Inch Professional Range, please visit https://www.forzacucina.com/product-category/ranges/.
About Forza
Forza delivers dynamic Italian design with ultra-premium, professional cooking appliances. Designed and built in the heart of the famed Emilia-Romagna region in Modena, Italy, Forza appliances include professional gas ranges, dual convection electric wall ovens, professional range tops, high-performance ventilation hoods and a powerful, energy-efficient dishwasher. Forza is the American brand of parent company, Glem Gas, which has been producing high-performing appliances that embody the spirit of Italian craftsmanship for more than 60 years. For more information about Forza, visit forzacucina.com.
