MODENA, Italy, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forza goes extra wide, extra-large and (literally) extraordinary at KBIS Virtual 2021 from Feb. 9-12 with the world's first and only 48-inch Professional Gas Range with a single-cavity oven—enough to fit two turkeys during the holidays, or multiple commercial-sized trays for baking several dozen cookies at once. The range will also be featured on the KBIS Media Preview Kitchen Tour on Monday, Feb. 8.
"We wanted to offer a professional range that embodies radical Italian design and industry innovation, and this impressive range is a sexy cooking machine that changes the game for ultra-premium cooking appliances," said Marco Guerzoni, Forza Director of Marketing and Product Development. "Family and culture are very important to us, and so we recognized the need for a range that could support large, multicultural cuisines."
TWEET THIS: This 48" range has a single oven cavity. It's the first of its kind in the world, and @ForzaCucina is rolling it out at @KBIS Virtual 2021 from Feb. 9-12. #kbis2021 See it for yourself: https://youtu.be/KtGwMjusceY
KEY/EXCLUSIVE FEATURES:
- Featuring an impressive 7.8 cubic feet, the range cavity has over 40-inches of clearance.
- To bring the outdoor barbecue trend indoors, the MaxRotisserie accessory is a 33-inch motor-driven rod that can rotate a whole goat, lamb or small pig for multicultural cuisines.
- The oven goes 0 to 400°F in 8 mins and tops out at 536°F in 20 minutes with a 19,000 BTU bake burner.
- The range features Forza's proprietary MassimoBlu™ Hyper Double Broiler—the industry's only blue-flame double broiler. With 18,000 BTU, it heats the oven cavity evenly from edge to edge, eliminating cold spots and maximizing the heating area.
- An additional ultra-premium function is the exclusive Infinito™ Grate System—the industry's only continuous grate system with an integrated bullnose, utilizing edge-to-edge cast iron grates.
- With four 12,000 BTU full brass burners in the back and four 20,000 BTU dual flame full brass burners in the front, it has 128,000 BTU of total cooktop power.
- Its bold form and style embodies the soul of radical Italian design with the heart of an American muscle car, featuring unique angular racecar-inspired lines, offered in seven vivid color options.
For more information about Forza's new 48-inch professional gas range, visit https://www.forzacucina.com.
About Forza
Forza delivers dynamic Italian design with ultra-premium, professional cooking appliances. Designed and built in the heart of the famed Emilia-Romagna region in Modena, Italy, Forza appliances include professional gas ranges, dual convection electric wall ovens, professional range tops, high-performance ventilation hoods and a powerful, energy-efficient dishwasher. Forza is the American brand of parent company, Glem Gas, which has been producing high-performing appliances that embody the spirit of Italian craftsmanship for more than 60 years. For more information about Forza, visit forzacucina.com.
Media Contact
Luis D. Sosa, Merlot Marketing, 916-285-9835, forza@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE Forza