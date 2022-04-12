Four Seasons Hotel Houston celebrates its 40th anniversary with the completion of its multi-year transformation. The Hotel’s transformation included enhancement of the lobby, front drive, spa, fitness center; guest rooms and suites, specialty suites, residential suites, and event space. New additions include Bayou & Bottle, Bayou & Bean, the Topgolf Swing Suites, Toro Toro, Bandista cocktail laboratory, and the Krigler boutique. Houston's downtown destination is now better than ever.