HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of Houston's newest distilleries, Fox & Seeker Distilled Goods, is now distributing its Texas Vodka and London Dry Gin to retail stores, bars, and restaurants throughout the Houston metro area. The Fox & Seeker team intends to raise the bar by creating the best grain-to-glass craft spirits possible, made using locally sourced, quality ingredients and its consistent distilling process. The distillery marries a deep respect for tradition with innovative distilling techniques to create spirits with classic flavors and a sense of place that never fail to delight.
"We started Fox & Seeker with the commitment to build community by pairing great spirits with great people," said Sean Anger, Fox & Seeker president and co-founder. "Many distilleries, particularly start-ups, purchase bulk, pre-made neutral grain spirits as the base for their vodka and gin as a great way to save money. There is a business-case for this approach, but it doesn't inspire us. We refuse to shortcut our passion, so we source grain from Texas farmers to mash, ferment, and distill everything in-house. We maintain the highest standards throughout our operations; from sourcing the finest Texas grains, to implementing a systematic approach to brewing, distilling, proofing, aging, and bottling."
Fox & Seeker's distillers bring a precision-minded approach, drawing on professional backgrounds in engineering and manufacturing, and apply it to state-of-the-art distilling technology to produce award-winning spirits. The compact distillery located in North Houston currently has the capacity to produce almost 1,800 cases of grain-to-glass spirits a year by utilizing a modular setup of 2,000L fermenter and two stills, with the ability to expand quickly. The distilling team uses sophisticated iStill hybrid stills that provide powerful technology and the ability to distill any type of spirit with exact intent. The hyper-modern still is programmable with automated controls that ensure quality and repeatability to produce high-quality spirits more efficiently.
Fox & Seeker Distilled Goods currently has three products available with plans to add grain-to-glass whiskey to the portfolio soon. The current spirits include:
Texas Vodka
Fox & Seeker Texas Vodka Inspired by hard-working Texas farmers, we meticulously source 100% Texas grains for our Vodka. Fox & Seeker mashes, ferments, and distills its Texas Vodka in its Houston distillery giving the distilling team full oversight into its creation. The result is a vodka of uncompromising quality that does not require back-sweetening or charcoal filtering. It is distilled from 80 percent yellow dent corn and 20 percent soft winter wheat grown in Denton Co., Texas. The use of local grains creates a flavorful vodka that is light and refreshing with sweet tones of vanilla and citrus.
London Dry Gin
Fox & Seeker London Dry Gin is inspired by traditional gin styles made with a focused selection of botanicals that combine perfectly in your favorite cocktails. The base spirit is distilled from 80 percent yellow dent corn and 20 percent soft winter wheat grown in Denton Co., Texas. Select botanicals including juniper, coriander, and angelica root are included in a second distillation to create an exquisite gin with layers of complexity that will make your favorite gin cocktail shine. It is excellent in a Gin & Tonic, Martini, Negroni, or any other traditional gin cocktail. Fox & Seeker London Dry Gin has aromas of fresh spruce with a little lift of lemon. It has subtle berry flavors from the juniper, a lemon-pepper pop, and is laced with just the right amount of spruce.
Meridian Gin
Fox & Seeker Meridian Gin was released just in time for summer and is currently only available at the distillery. It is distilled using the same locally sourced grains as the Fox & Seeker London Dry Gin, but with a different selection of botanicals staring hibiscus, rosemary, and chamomile. Juniper and coriander are distilled in a way to enhance the floral characteristics of hibiscus and chamomile. The prominent floral sweetness is followed by a subtle, but refreshing mint character from the rosemary, finishing with just enough earthy juniper to tie it all together. Meridian Gin is lovely as a summer sipper over ice or in refreshing herbal cocktails.
Fox & Seeker is proud to call Houston home is excited to share its spiritual vision and thoughtful, bespoke spirits with friends and neighbors throughout the Bayou area and beyond.
Availability
Fox & Seeker's spirits are available in 750ml bottles at the distillery and at retail stores such as Total Wine & More and Spec's throughout the greater Houston metro area. A full list of retail stores can be found using the location finder.
