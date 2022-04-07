Family Restaurant Group is expanding their portfolio with Indiana's newest Seattle-style Teriyaki shop in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, Ind., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This April, Manish Malhotra and Family Restaurant Group is bringing the madness to Newburgh, IN with the opening of the newest Teriyaki Madness shop at 8833 High Point Dr. on April 7th.
Family Restaurant Group's Seattle-style teriyaki shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They're healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we're not judging.
Family Restaurant Group is a local group of family and friends operating in the Newburgh community and surrounding areas. As owners of multiple franchise brands, including Arby's and Wings Etc., the group is looking forward to bringing their experience to the Teriyaki Madness brand.
To celebrate, Malhotra is inviting locals out to the shop's grand opening, with events from 4/7 through 4/13. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:
- 4/7 to 4/8: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.
- 4/7: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between 4/7 and 4/13 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.
- 4/9: $1 from every bowl purchased will be donated to Deaconess Riley Children's Services. To help families stay close to home, specialty physicians from Riley Hospital for Children travel to Deaconess to see and treat kids with specific conditions.
"We are pleased to bring Teriyaki Madness to our community and are very proud to have our next generation of family operate this shop and continue to carry on our values and community support," said Malhotra. "One of the deciding factors to bring Teriyaki Madness to Newburgh is the healthier option of delicious asian food that is much needed in our area. As a company, we're also looking forward to incorporating TMAD into our partnerships with local schools and businesses to give back in the communities in which we operate."
"We couldn't be more excited about the new shop in Newburgh," said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. "This is a vibrant community with an awesome food scene, and we're eager to contribute. Most importantly, we found the perfect franchisee partner in Malhotra and Family Restaurant Group, who have already proven [a] fantastic member of our franchise family and are well prepared to make the most of this opportunity."
Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. In 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, state-wide shutdowns and challenging economic conditions, the franchise opened 30 new locations, expanded its corporate team and saw a 45% year-over-year increase in grand opening sales for new locations. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2021.
"We've faced plenty of challenges, and Teriyaki Madness continues to prove resilient," Haith said. "Few businesses experienced the kind of growth we achieved in 2020, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. Malhotra's new location in Newburgh is a key step forward in our growth plan."
For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Newburgh, visit the restaurant's official website, http://www.TeriyakiMadness.com.
ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS:
Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises, FastCasual's Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for four straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com.
