CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April is Spring into History Month at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. Buds are popping and days are sunny and warm. It is a good time to travel one of Franklin County's many trails. Pick up the Stitches in Time Barn Quilt Trail to discover acre after acres of farmland, beautiful vistas, and amazing examples of the Cumberland Valley bank barn. Meander across Franklin County and step back to early American forts and settlements on the Frontier Franklin County Driving Tour. Explore military history from the pre-Revolutionary period to present day on the Franklin County Military Trail of History Self- Guided Tour. This trail begins at the Letterkenny Chapel, constructed by Italian POWs during World War II and at the time, situated on Letterkenny Ordinance Depot. It is one of 25 stops across the county.
For the more active explorer, Franklin County communities offer downtown walking tours of the five communities of Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Each community's downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Other active opportunities include a Biking Tour of French & Indian War Sites in Southwest Franklin County or The South Mountain Road to Freedom Hike on a piece of the Appalachian Trail. Download these walks, hikes, and biking routes here.
Spring into History 2021 wants to satisfy all the senses. Touring by car, foot, or bike takes care of four of the five senses--sight, sound, smell, and touch. But, what about taste? Taste is an important part of history and culture because it connects people with food. So, on May 1, the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center is hosting "Franklin County Flavor—300 Years of Food," a multi-cuisine and multi-course meal. Take a "tasty" trip through Franklin County history, from the early foods of Pennsylvania German and Scots Irish immigrants to more current connections of Latin American flavors, plus everything in between: Greek, Korean, Japanese, Italian, and Indian. Tickets to this delicious event are $35/person. Seating in the 10,000-sq. ft 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the National Bank of Chambersburg, is limited to 72. For details and tickets, visit here.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information on 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
