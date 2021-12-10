CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce a collaboration of all Franklin County breweries to create a new Imperial Red Ale called 1784, named for the year Franklin County was formed. The new release was planned, brewed, and packaged as a collaborative effort. Gearhouse Brewing Co., TBC Brewing Co., Rough Edges Brewing, and 633 Brewing Co. all joined Roy-Pitz Brewing Co, who hosted the collaborative brew at their Chambersburg brewery.
With winter on the way, this Imperial Red Ale is a well-balanced beer to help everyone make it through the long, cold months. 1784 (8% ABV) uses all local East Coast malts from Proximity Malting and 100% PA hops from GEMS Hop Farm in Carlisle, PA. The brew is malt forward, with a hint of spiciness from the rye malt with herbal, tea, woodsy and pine hop aromas, emerging because of the dry hop process.
1784 is available in 16 oz. cans and on draft at each of the 5 collaborating breweries:
- Roy-Pitz Brewing Co. – Chambersburg, PA
- Gearhouse Brewing Co. – 253 Grant St. Chambersburg, PA
- TBC Brewing Co. – 39 N Third St. Chambersburg, PA
- Rough Edges Brewing Co. – 91 W Main St. Waynesboro, PA
- 633 Brewing Co. – 118 Walnut St. Waynesboro, PA
"With Franklin County's rich history of agriculture and manufacturing, the brewers wished to showcase what is possible when everyone joins together to produce a product that spotlights our history. We hope that the contributions act as a springboard to start a pour trail that brings tourists to the area and heightens the awareness of farmers and manufacturers," explained Van Gray, president and co-founder of Gearhouse Brewing Co.
The beer was created with the intention of each brewery committing to donate a portion of the proceeds to the establishment of a Franklin County Beer Trail and promote educational and entertaining beer experiences for locals and tourists.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.
