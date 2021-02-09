FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nonprofit and government organizations in Frederick County have an opportunity to receive immediate federal funding for basic emergency needs.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program's National Board awarded $50,800 to the Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless for emergency basic needs. Funding is provided through a grant program of the Department of Homeland Security. Funds will be awarded to agencies/organizations serving the needy in the following categories:
- Food services (including congregate meals, food purchases, and home delivery, e.g. Meals on Wheels)
- Cleaning supplies for shelters and feeding sites
- Small equipment purchase under $300
- Rent/Mortgage/Utility assistance
- Mass shelter, including emergency off-site hotel/motel lodging
Agencies may include a request for administrative funds, up to 2% of the total request. (For example, a request of $1,000 may include $20 for administrative expenses and $980 for the other categories listed above.)
Applications must be postmarked or e-mailed on or before Friday, 02/19/2021. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Please note that only agency applications will be accepted; individuals are ineligible to apply.
Eligible applicants must be a nonprofit or government organization, provide services and use other agency resources in the area in which they are seeking funding, and practice non-discrimination. Applicants must demonstrate the capacity to deliver emergency shelter and assistance programs. All awarded funds must be used by October 31, 2021.
FCCH Grants Committee is responsible for determining which agencies and organizations can receive this money. It monitors the programs that receive the funds and provides accountability reporting to the Emergency Food and Shelter Program's National Board.
FCCH is made up of members of local nonprofit organizations, public agencies and residents. For an application or to learn more about this funding opportunity, contact Kathryn Welty at 301-606-0753 or kfwelty@gmail.com .
Applications may be sent via US Mail (no FedEx, please) postmarked by Friday, February 19, 2021 to:
FCCH EFSP/CARES Grants
Attn: K. Welty, SKD
8428 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick MD 21702
Or via e-mail to kfwelty@gmail.com
Media Contact
Kathryn Welty, Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless, 301.695.7660, kfwelty@gmail.com
SOURCE Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless