VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, today announced its 10-hour Kitchen QuickStart training course will immediately be available for free. The offering comes as the industry struggles to find qualified staff to meet their needs in a post-pandemic reality. The course is designed to provide returning and new frontline kitchen staff the fundamentals necessary to ensure a smooth transition into the kitchen.
"We developed Kitchen QuickStart as an affordable way for restaurants to get their staff trained efficiently as they head back to work, and quickly realized the need for the program was greater than even we anticipated," said Scott Samuel, Vice President of Culinary at Rouxbe. "We speak to so many restaurant and hospitality owners who have been hit hard this past year, and now that things are looking up, staffing has become a real issue. In addition to the free Kitchen Safety Course we offered at the start of the pandemic, providing this course at no charge is a small way of giving back to an industry that has suffered this year."
The course includes 10-hours of instruction, with 14 key lessons that range from using a chef's knife and roasting vegetables, to vinaigrette basics and poultry fundamentals. There are over 50 instructional videos, with knowledge check quizzes after each section. At completion, students will be knowledgeable in a variety of cooking methods, ingredients and kitchen terminology that will help them hit the ground running.
"Not every restaurant can continue to raise wages in the hopes of securing employees, however by offering training, they are able to invest in their employees in a way that can benefit everyone -- from the employee to the restaurant owner," continued Samuel.
Access to the course can be found at https://rouxbe.com/industry-training/.
The Kitchen QuickStart course is a great introduction to Rouxbe's professional courses. For restaurant managers looking to further their staff's education, Rouxbe also offers a 30-hour Basic Training Course, a 110-hour Pro-Course, and in-depth courses in Seafood Literacy, Plant-Based Foundations, Introduction to Pastry Arts and more.
For more information, please visit http://www.rouxbe.com.
About Rouxbe
Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident — even healthier — cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.
