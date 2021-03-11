HOUSTON, Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Good Ranchers, a meat subscription company based in Houston, Texas is offering a free holiday ham with all new meat subscription box orders, no code needed and free shipping.
In honor of the upcoming Easter holiday on Sunday, April 4th, Good Ranchers is adding a free Berkshire Honey Ham to their already affordable meat subscription boxes. Americans spend around $5.7B on Easter brunch/dinner, which is why this free Easter ham promotion is such a great deal to help you cut back on spending, without cutting back on flavor and family time.
Ham is a traditional Easter dinner, which is why Good Ranchers thought it was the perfect incentive for people to start investing in a meat subscription box that will keep your freezer stocked with quality meats, and never run of out delicious dinner ideas.
"Most American Easter dinners now feature ham, because of the timing of the holiday. Years ago, hams cured over the winter months would have been ready to serve in the early spring." – via Good Housekeeping.
Free Berkshire Honey Boneless Ham With All Meat Subscription Box Orders:
- Always vegetarian fed
- Born and raised in the U.S.A.
- Certified Heritage Breed
- Pork raised without antibiotics, growth promotants, hormones, or animal by-products
- Approximately 5lbs
Orders placed before Saturday, March 27th will receive their honey ham before Easter, and orders are shipped and tracked via FedEx.
The meat subscription boxes can easily be ordered with a simple click, offering a variety of options including:
- Rancher's Classic: $139 Subscription, $169 One-Time
- The Cattleman: $160 Subscription, $199 One-Time (Most Popular)
- All-Natural Chicken Pack: $120 Subscription, $149 One-Time
- Family Feast Bundle: $229 Subscription, $275 One-Time
Good Ranchers offers the lowest price for any online meat delivery subscription – averaging $3.21/per meal – that's 40% cheaper than any of its competitors. The family-owned company offers top quality and locally sourced American steaks, chicken, and pork to its customers.
Albuquerque, Chico, Las Vegas and Sacramento Offer Free Ham Promotion In Person:
The free Easter ham promotion will also be offered in person at our pop-up locations in Albuquerque, Chico, Las Vegas, and Sacramento, and available with a qualifying purchase, while supplies last. Tent sales will be open 10am to 6pm Monday – Friday and Sunday, and 9am to 7pm on Saturdays (closed Tuesdays).
Albuquerque Locations:
Cottonwood Mall
Coronado Center
Chico Location: Chico Mall
Las Vegas Locations:
Meadows Mall
Galleria At Sunset
Sacramento Good Ranchers Locations:
Folsom Premium Outlets
Galleria at Roseville
Vacaville Premium Outlets
Fun Easter Stats and Facts:
– 66% of parents will make Easter baskets for their kids
– 81% of parents steal candy from their kids' stash
– 4% of Americans eat the chocolate bunnies feet first, as opposed to 59% who eat the ears first
– $49,000 is the price of the world's most expensive chocolate Easter bunny (548,000 calories!)
– 24 flavors of Marshmallow Peeps are available for Easter
– 1.5B+ Marshmallow Peeps are consumed each Easter
– 54% of people plan to cook an Easter meal
– 32% of parents plan an Easter egg hunt for their kids
– Easter is the most popular church day, followed by Christmas Eve
Stats courtesy of 2019 Wallet Hub.
ABOUT GOOD RANCHERS
Founded in 2018, Good Ranchers is a family-run online meat retailer that delivers hand selected 100% American beef, All Natural chicken, and Berkshire heritage-breed pork (the most sought after pork in the U.S.) directly to customer's doors. All of our livestock grow in a stress-free environment, never fed anything unnatural, and are sourced from local ranches and farms throughout the heartland of America. We use the most innovative techniques to ensure every cut of meat that hits your table is a cut above the rest. For more information, visit GoodRanchers.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest.
