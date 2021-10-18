AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Freebirds World Burrito has introduced a new Prime Rib limited-time offering to its menu of endlessly customizable, craveable fare. Starting today, guests can add savory, decadent Prime Rib as a protein to any entrée, burrito, bowl, salad and more at all 55 locations across Texas while supplies lasts.
A mouthwatering choice for the cooler months, Freebirds' Prime Rib is bold, with hints of pepper, onion and garlic. Guests can add queso to create the ultimate Prime Rib Texas Queso Steak experience in burritos and bowls.
"Freebirds' Prime Rib will take your flavor experience to the next level," said Alex Eagle, CEO Freebirds World Burrito. "It's a craveable, indulgent and unique offering grilled to perfection by our Master Grillers."
The Prime Rib burrito is offered at $9 for a Half Bird, $11 for a Freebird and $14 for a Monster. Prime Rib Bowls are $11.
As Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ and consumer choice for "Most Craveable Brand", Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. "It's Your World" at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, Beyond Meat®, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won't find anywhere else.
For more information and to place an order, visit http://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
ABOUT FREEBIRDS
Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ has 55 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it's our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there's something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit http://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
