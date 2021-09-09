AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freebirds World Burrito, known as Texas' No. 1 Burrito™, is deploying the Qu unified omnichannel ordering platform at its restaurants, making it even easier and faster for its guests to order and enjoy its craveable burritos and bowls. Freebirds is using Qu to create one unified system that integrates in-store POS equipment, online and mobile ordering, third-party delivery systems, inventory tracking, CRM systems and Freebirds' loyalty program
"Guests will have a more seamless experience and our kitchens will be more efficient and profitable. Qu helps us give guests their Freebirds favorites faster, whether they order at the counter, online, or through our app and wherever they want to pick it up, in-store, curbside or delivered to their door," said Dawn Gillis, Chief Technology Officer for Freebirds. "Qu's unique cloud-based design allows us to experiment with more mobile and non-traditional outlets, which opens up new growth opportunities for our company."
Amir Hudda, Qu CEO added, "Freebirds is a forward leaning company. They understand how to use innovation to give their guests a better experience, simplify their operations and drive profitability. We are really excited to have been selected to bring their vision to reality."
The partnership with Qu is just one of many investments in technology that is fueling Freebirds' dynamic growth. Freebirds recently announced a major unit expansion, planning to double its total number of locations over the next 5 years. The main areas of expansion will be across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, though the growth will see locations open across the state. The brand has already announced new restaurant openings in the pipeline in Kingwood, Spring, Dripping Springs and Katy. With a slated 20% growth rate year over year, Freebirds will solidify its position as Texas' second-largest burrito chain.
As Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ and consumer choice for "Most Craveable Brand", Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. "It's Your World" at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won't find anywhere else. Freebirds offers customizable catering at scale. To learn more and place an order, visit freebirds.com/catering.
For more information and to place an order, visit http://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
# # # # #
ABOUT FREEBIRDS
Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ has 55 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets and everyone in between. Whether it's our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there's something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit http://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
ABOUT QU
Qu is a restaurant transformation company delivering a unified commerce platform to drive healthier connections between guests and operators across all ordering channels. Our mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into enterprise restaurant chains, enabling them to seize new opportunities faster and drive stronger revenues.
Media Contact
Caitlin Corbin, Freebirds World Burrito, 6156567171, caitlin.corbin@dogandaduck.com
Brian Rosman, DOG AND A DUCK, 615.656.7171, brian@dogandaduck.com
SOURCE Freebirds World Burrito