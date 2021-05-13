AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freebirds World Burrito, known as Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ and voted the most craveable restaurant brand in America by consumers, is unveiling new interior and exterior design elements at all locations. So far, the design refresh has landed at the restaurant across all major markets with the remaining locations rolling out this summer.
Inside Freebirds, updated murals and colors are inspired by the brand's deep-rooted Texas pride and heritage. Guests are greeted by a large "It's Your World" sign against a blue sky with fluffy white clouds, representing the infinite possibilities and free spirit that is Texas. The phrase was originally created by a Freebirds Tribe member to greet guests. "It's Your World" is Freebirds' commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all and offering endless delicious meal options for any diet preference or taste.
A second focal point of the design refresh is a "Welcome to Freebirds" mural, inspired by Texas' famous graffiti murals. Each letter contains an image of a well-known Texas icon, reinforcing Freebirds' proud Texas roots. Additional interior updates include a Temple of Sauces mural, Texas flag mural and store manager highlight.
"In addition to opening new locations, updating our tech stack and innovating our menu, Freebirds continues to soar this year with a fresh look," says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. "The design refresh was thoughtfully planned to create an even more warm, welcoming and uniquely Texan experience at Freebirds."
Freebirds' indoor and patio furniture also received an update. New wooden interior tables and chairs are custom made in the USA. The restaurant's patios have debuted modern orange chairs and updated umbrellas, which provide more comfortable, year-round seating options for guests.
As Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ and consumer choice for "Most Craveable Brand", Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. "It's Your World" at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won't find anywhere else.
For more information and to place an order, visit http://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
# # # # #
ABOUT FREEBIRDS
Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ has over 50 locations through the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets and everyone in between. Whether it's our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there's something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit http://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
Media Contact
Caitlin Corbin, Freebirds World Burrito, 615.656.7171, freebirds@dogandaduck.com
Brian Rosman, DOG AND A DUCK, 615.656.7171, brian@dogandaduck.com
SOURCE Freebirds World Burrito