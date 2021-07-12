AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back by popular demand, Freebirds World Burrito's fan-favorite brisket has returned to its menu of endlessly customizable, craveable fare for a limited time only. Starting today, guests can add natural hickory smoked brisket as a protein to any burrito, bowl, salad and more at all 55 locations across Texas while supplies lasts.
A beloved limited-edition release at the fast casual chain, Freebirds' brisket is tender and juicy, slow cooked to perfection, with just the right hint of smokiness. "Freebirds' brisket is our biggest and most popular promotion of the year. We're so excited for the return of this seriously craveable special alongside the variety of premium meats at Freebirds," says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. "Just like the spirit of Freebirds, brisket is a quintessential Texas staple. We're excited for our guests to enjoy it over the summer months."
As Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ and consumer choice for "Most Craveable Brand", Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. "It's Your World" at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, Beyond Meat®, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won't find anywhere else.
For more information and to place an order, visit https://freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
# # # # #
ABOUT FREEBIRDS
Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ has over 50 locations through the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets and everyone in between. Whether it's our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there's something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit http://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
Media Contact
Caitlin Corbin, DOG AND A DUCK, 951.870.1622, caitlin.corbin@dogandaduck.com
SOURCE Freebirds World Burrito