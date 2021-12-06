MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- French celebrity event planner Philip Laurent organized one of the most exclusive Art Basel parties in Miami this weekend. He also made an appearance at some of the top designer events. He said the spirit of the Great Gatsby is roaring again in Miami. The global jet set, artists, collectors and celebrities have descended on Miami last week for Art Basel. Laurent is known as a trend setter to the elite party planners. He said wine is out and cocktails are in with the artsy crowd that's ready to party. The young, fun and sexy Art Basel socialites want cocktails, the prettier the better. He says his clients desire for cocktails is driven by the need of their social media feed.
The most popular new cocktail at his Art Basel party the "Hay Papi" made with Latin Lover Gin and St. Germain.
"I just fell in love with the bottle, it's so sexy. This is not your traditional gin. This is beautiful gin with a Latin twist. The girls love it and where the girls go the boys soon follow."
Hay Papi Cocktail Recipe
1.5 oz Latin Lover Gin
¾ oz of St. Germain
½ oz Lavender syrup
½ fresh lime juice
Served over round craft ice ball (preferably with a rose frozen inside)
