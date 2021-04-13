NEW YORK, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BakeMeAWish.com, the leading national online gourmet gifting company, is offering divinely crafted desserts every mom will love just in time for Mother's Day. The delectable sweet treats are freshly baked and can be delivered overnight with a personalized greeting card. 5% of all Mother's Day sales contribute to sending cakes to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7.
The Mother's Day lineup from Bake Me A Wish! features mouthwatering, fresh-baked favorites such as the beautifully decorated Mini Springtime Cupcake Bouquet, a Flower Cookies set featuring one-dozen delicious, hand-decorated, flower-shaped butter cookies, JUMBO decorative "Flower" Mother's Day cupcakes, and Mother's Day Flower bakery towers filled to the brim with mouthwatering gourmet treats. Moms will also love favorites from Bake Me A Wish!'s extensive and flavorful cake collection, including Chocolate Mousse Torte ($48) and Carrot Cake ($48).
The official Bake Me A Wish! Mother's Day lineup includes:
- 12pc Mini Springtime Cupcake Bouquet ($48)
- Mother's Day Boutique Tower ($58)
- Solid Gold Flower Tower ($59)
- 4pc JUMBO Flower Cupcakes ($45)
- 9pc Bouquet of Roses Cupcakes ($65)
- The Springtime Basket ($52)
"Mother's Day is the perfect time to send a sweet message of appreciation to the special women in your life, " said Joseph Dornoff, President of Bake Me A Wish! "It's also a great opportunity to celebrate teachers nationwide for the tremendous work they are doing through COVID-19 during Teacher Appreciation Week!"
While we may not be able to celebrate Mother's Day with our mothers this year, receiving a gourmet bakery gift with overnight delivery from BakeMeAWish.com is a unique and heartfelt way to give your mother a fresh-baked hug with love.
To order a gourmet bakery gift for your mother and all of the strong women in your life for Mother's Day, please visit http://www.bakemeawish.com.
About Bake Me A Wish!
Bake Me A Wish! was founded in 2005 with the mission to deliver divinely crafted birthday cakes and gourmet baked goods to anyone across the United States, wherever they are. BakeMeAWish.com features delicious gourmet dessert options including sumptuous recipes, personalized greeting cards and elegant packaging. 15 years later, Bake Me A Wish! offers a magnificent lineup of other mouthwatering bakery treats including cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and pies. They have expanded their offering even further with gorgeous snack baskets. Bake Me A Wish! has become the go-to source for people in need of high-quality baked goods, and is excited to help make your gifting dreams come true. Bake Me A Wish! is located in New York, New York and delivers throughout the country.
