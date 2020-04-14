ANAHEIM, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh n' Lean, the privately held company founded 10 years ago by 28-year old Laureen Asseo, ranked No. 4 on the USA Today 10Best list for best meal delivery services and meal kits. Announced April 10, Fresh n' Lean finished higher than any other ready-to-eat meal delivery service. The top three spots went to meal kit companies.
Notably, Fresh n' Lean was the only company among the 10 that was entirely bootstrapped — it's privately held and has never received outside funding.
"It's so meaningful to be recognized as one of the country's top meal delivery services. I'm really proud of how we've grown and where we are today," said founder and co-CEO Laureen Asseo, who was named to the 2020 Forbes 30 under 30 list for the food and drink category. "Recognition like this is a testament to the determination of our entire team and our desire to stay true to our mission of reinventing fast food."
The 10Best list was cultivated by a team of experts — no businesses pay to be listed. 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased and experiential travel coverage of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.
Led by sibling co-CEOs Laureen and Thomas Asseo, Fresh n' Lean was founded in 2010 and had five employees at the start. It now has 350 employees, more than $40 million annual revenue and operates a 55,000-square-foot commercial kitchen facility in Anaheim, California. The company has delivered 10.5 million meals during the past decade and features a wide range of meal options, including vegan, protein-plus, paleo, and keto. Fresh n' Lean has also donated more than 200,000 meals to non-profits serving those in need.
"Being bootstrapped has helped us find creative solutions and refine our company's mission. Through efficient marketing and partnerships and a great product, we've been able to take the company to new heights and position Fresh n' Lean for continued growth," co-CEO Thomas Asseo said.
Called "the holy grail of prepared meal delivery services" by Essence Magazine, Fresh n' Lean has become the country's largest pre-prepped organic meal delivery service on the strength of its ingredients, which are all sustainably sourced. No pesticides, hormones, gluten, or added sugar are used.
Convenience is also crucial. Meals can be ordered at www.FreshnLean.com, with one-time a la carte and weekly meal plans available. The meals are shipped to customers' doorsteps, and all customers need to do is heat and eat – no meal assembly is required.
In addition to direct-to-consumer delivery, Fresh n' Lean can also be found at grocery stores located throughout southern California, including Whole Foods, and the company launched its first grab-and-go store in Santa Monica in late 2018.
About Fresh n' Lean
Fresh n' Lean is the largest organic pre-prepped meal delivery service in the United States. Laureen Asseo was only 18 years old in 2010 when she founded the company. Fresh n' Lean specializes in organic dishes made without preservatives, gluten, hormones or added sugar. The recipes are prepared with care and delivered direct to consumers providing a quality meal experience that is readily available when the consumer desires. Siblings Laureen and Thomas Asseo, Fresh n' Lean's co-CEOs, are leading a talented team toward a healthy eating revolution.