FreshCap announced the launch of their newest fan-favorite product, a cola-flavored mushroom gummy with notes of sweet caramel, vanilla, and spice. Packed with 500mg of fully extracted organic mushroom fruiting body and 145mg of fungal beta-glucan per serving, you can chew these tasty gummies with confidence, knowing that you'll reap the health rewards.
EDMONTON, Alberta, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FreshCap announced the launch of their newest fan-favorite product, a cola-flavored mushroom gummy with notes of sweet caramel, vanilla, and spice. Packed with 500mg of fully extracted organic mushroom fruiting body and 145mg of fungal beta-glucan per serving, you can chew these tasty gummies with confidence, knowing that you'll reap the health rewards.
"If you're looking to get some mushrooms into your life, or are tired of popping capsules, we know you'll love our new Mushroom Gummies," says Tegan Shields, Co-Founder of FreshCap. These cola flavored gummies put the 'fun' back in fungi, evoking the warm taste of nostalgia with each bite. The gummies won the New Hope Gummy Taste-Off at Natural Products Expo West in March 2022.
After a year of meticulous crafting, FreshCap has developed a curiously delicious and potent gummy. Unlike most mushroom products on the market, FreshCap never uses grain fillers in their products. They ensure quality, purity, and safety in all their products through a rigorous third-party testing protocol. All products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, paleo, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.
FreshCap's cultivation partners grow whole fruiting body mushrooms naturally and sustainably using certified organic farming methods. Each gummy contains a powerful blend of Chaga, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Maitake to support mental clarity, immune support, energy, and cellular health.
"All FreshCap products undergo a thorough extraction process to ensure the beneficial compounds are bioavailable, so consumers feel the difference in what they're taking. You can rest assured knowing that you are getting the benefits of functional mushrooms when you choose a FreshCap product," says Co-Founder, Tony Shields.
In addition to their new gummies, FreshCap offers a wide range of products including powders, capsules, and ready-to-mix stick packs in both individual mushrooms and unique blends for all mushroom lovers. Tony and Tegan, the founders of FreshCap, are passionate not only about their products, but they have become world-renowned educators of functional fungi and have amassed a cult-like following on YouTube with over 14 million views.
They recently launchedThe Mushroom Show, aims to educate, via interviews with a wide range of experts including industry pioneers and thought leaders to authors, innovators, and growers, an audience of neophytes, newcomers, and educated consumers about the benefits of mushrooms, how they are cultivated and extracted, what to look for in terms of quality and therapeutic value and so much more. You can view the mushroom show at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWCwn1ovAkQ.
FreshCap Mushroom Gummies are available for purchase now at freshcap.com, via company social channels, and Amazon.com. FreshCap has plans to launch in retail later this year.
ABOUT FRESHCAP
Based in Alberta, Canada, FreshCap is on a mission to bring mushrooms to the masses without compromising on quality or purity. As a purpose-driven business, FreshCap uses the power of mushrooms to improve people's lives and help them feel their best. All FreshCap mushrooms are expertly sourced using sustainable, certified organic practices from regions around the world that produce the best quality product. Using only whole fruiting bodies, FreshCap thoroughly extracts all beneficial compounds and third-party analytically tests each batch to ensure their customers get the mushrooms they deserve. To learn more, visit http://www.freshcap.com.
Media Contacts:
Margie Adelman
Margie.adelman@beyondbrands.org
916-220 3500
Susan Fecko
307-690-8381
Media Contact
Margie Adelman, FreshCap, 1 9162203500, margie.adelman@beyondbrands.org
SOURCE FreshCap