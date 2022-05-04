Nanjing's culinary scene explodes with restaurants reflecting the different tastes of traditional and modern Chinese cuisine
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located in the Yangtze River Delta in Jiangsu Province, Nanjing is known not only as one of China's great ancient capitals, but also an epicenter of both traditional and modern Chinese cuisine. In fact, five of the city's top dining establishments were recently recognized as Black Pearl Restaurants, the Chinese equivalent of receiving a Michelin Star. There are plenty of opportunities to sample local Jinling cuisine, recognized as one of China's four great cuisines, alongside Cantonese, Shandong, and Sichuan, throughout the city's restaurants and street food stalls. Read on for some of the culinary experiences in Nanjing that cannot be missed.
Restaurants & Tea Houses
Jiangnan Wok – There are only five Black Pearl restaurants in Nanjing, and Jiangnan Wok is the city's only two-star rated. The restaurant also holds the honor of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Award and is rated the top restaurant in Nanjing on TripAdvisor. Located inside the Shangri La Nanjing, it is an excellent dining experience for visitors to enjoy authentic Huaiyang and Jingling cuisine. Notable dishes include the minced pork meatball known as the "Lion's Head" and braised pork in brown sauce. All parties are encouraged to make a reservation several days in advance.
Maxiangxing Restaurant – As one of the city's oldest Halal restaurants, Maxiangxing Restaurant serves as a cross between Middle Eastern and Chinese cuisine. It is located off of Yunnan Road, just a short walk from Xuanwu Lake Park, and is a favorite among locals. Originally started by a Muslim refugee, it is celebrated for its "Four Famous Dishes" which were favorites of influential politicians and scholars during Nanjing's time as the capital city. Famous dishes include squirrel-shaped fish, Phoenix-tailed shrimp, shrimp shumai with egg wrappers, and Professor Hu's tofu.
Lao Cui Tea House – Originally created in Nanjing, Rain Flower Tea is considered one of the "Top 10 Most Famous Teas of China." One of the best places to try it is at Lao Cui Tea House, located inside Nanjing's city wall. Brewing Rain Flower Tea requires a high level of skilled and Lao Cui Tea House is home to exceptional tea connoisseurs who teach visitors the art of tea making.
Notable Dishes
Nanjing Salted Duck – Nanjing's signature dish has a history dating back hundreds of years to the Qing Dynasty. The dish is served cold but packs a punch thanks to its flavorful marinade. In Nanjing, Salted Duck is at its peak shortly before and after mid-autumn, when the sweet, newly bloomed Osmanthus Flowers are added to the spice mixture.
Jingming Steamed Buns – The Jiming Steamed Bun Restaurant is home to some of the city's most delicious steamed buns. Hot and juicy, the locals have instructions on how to eat this delicacy: move it near your mouth gently, lift up slowly, take a small bite, and then enjoy the gravy. Typically produced from leavened dough with fillings, this famous dish can also be found throughout Nanjing's restaurants and street food stalls.
Bean Curd Jelly – Bean curd jelly is a local favorite local treat, and Santiaoying Alley in the Laomendong neighborhood is a great place to try it out. The dish is a sweet and salty blend, similar to a pudding texture, that locals often pair with a duck oil pancake
Sesame Pancake – This crumbly pastry is served two different ways – a savory oval with minced pork and spring onion or a sweet round presentation topped with delectable sugar. Fluffy and soft, this dish uses a lump of pork fat in the mixture before it is baked to produce the flavor and texture. This traditional and beloved street snack is popular for Nanjingers.
About Nanjing
Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, is situated in the Yangtze River Delta area 190 miles northwest of Shanghai. Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years. A sophisticated metropolis and a modern center of history, education, and culture, Nanjing is home to some of the country's most significant historical attractions such as the Xiaoling Tomb of the Ming Dynasty, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum; The Presidential Palace; and a City Wall that dates back more than 600 years. Popular attractions also include China's oldest public library and one of the country's first museums, the Nanjing Museum.
Nanjing is accessible by Nanjing Lukou International Airport (NKG) with daily flights from North America. Three train stations – Nanjing Railway Station, Nanjing South Railway Station, and Nanjing West Railway Station – connect Nanjing to all of China's major cities, including Shanghai, which is a 90-minute ride via bullet train or three hours by car.
For more information on Nanjing, visit http://www.GoToNanjing.com or follow the destination on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube at @GoToNanjing
Media Contact
Ashley Norman, PTG Consulting, 1 9546141213, anorman@ptgconsulting.com
SOURCE Nanjing