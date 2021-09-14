VERONA, Italy, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance", said the English writer, philosopher, and speaker Alan Watts (1915-1973). The wine2wine Business Forum has truly plunged into change: after six editions as a physical event, in 2020 the Forum went digital in response to the COVID emergency. Now in its eighth edition, wine2wine Business Forum will bring all past experiences together in a synthesis that meets the needs of the "new normal", and will be back in a hybrid format.
Over the past editions, wine2wine Business Forum has become a must-attend event for wine business professionals and those seeking opportunities in the field. With technology, barriers are overcome, allowing participants to embrace new ways of doing business and to receive new stimuli and inspiration from leading professionals. Indeed, this year the Forum will dedicate its special focus to the concept of barriers. Barriers meant as physical ones, deriving from travel bans arose in the past two years. Psychological ones, due to changes in lifestyle, both in the workplace and at home. Barriers related to inclusiveness, fostered by obsolete ways of thinking.
The eighth edition of the forum dedicated to the wine business will take place on October 18th-19th,2021. More than 60 parallel sessions are scheduled, and more than 80 international speakers will travel to Verona or deliver their presentations from their home country. This year, the sessions will last 30 minutes, followed by 15 minutes dedicated to Q&As with the speakers. Online participants can ask questions through the dedicated chat or post comments and thoughts. Each day will open with a "Kick-Off" session followed by a Keynote speech. During the physical version of the event, two coffee breaks (one in the morning and the other one in the afternoon) are foreseen, along with a lunch break. These moments are dedicated to networking among participants, speakers, and sponsors of the event to boost business opportunities.
The digital platform will allow guests to follow sessions in real-time or on-demand at a time that suits them. Networking with other participants, sponsors, and speakers - one of the pillars of the event - will be made possible thanks to AI and smart-matching technology. Session descriptions, biographies, and materials will also be made available on the platform. A format that unites digital and physical, making the wine business closer than ever.
Tickets will be available in a few days. Until September 20th people can reserve their place at a special rate, filling in a form on the event website (https://wine2wine.net/registrazione/?lang=en). Special formulas are also reserved to Vinitaly exhibitors, OperaWine and 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls producers, partners, and students. For further information, write to helpw2w@justdothework.it.
About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2021 will take place on October 18th and 19th with a hybrid format, allowing guests to attend the conference both online and in-person. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.
