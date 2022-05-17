Announcing the release of the 2022 Limited Edition Yamazaki(R) Tsukuriwake Selection, a collection of four Yamazaki single malts that together make the composition of Yamazaki, the pioneer of Japanese Single Malt. Introducing Yamazaki Puncheon, Yamazaki Peated Malt, Yamazaki Spanish Oak and Yamazaki Mizunara - a stunning collection of craftsmanship that honors Tsukuriwake which means ‘artisanship through a diversity of making.’ (Photo credit: House of Suntory)