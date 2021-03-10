SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, premium brand, Good Pharma, announces the launch of brand-new pour-over tea and coffee infusions boosted with functional mushroom, adaptogens and botanical extractions. Good Pharma has applied modern science to ancient healing practices to develop proprietary Rxtracts™. These are alchemized particles that infuse vitality through a precisely potent dose of functional mushrooms, adaptogenic plant extracts, and amino acids.
With Good Pharma, there is no mixing of powders or choking down chalky supplements. Just morning coffee and afternoon and evening tea rituals enhanced by a fresh brew pour over experience made with the mightiest, tastiest, and passionately crafted ingredients. Good Pharma believes wellness can't be contained in a pill and that achieving one's highest potential comes from the ongoing practice of nourishing the mind, body, senses, and soul. Elevating ancient practices through the precision of modern science, Good Pharma harnesses nature's pharma to support energy, focus, immunity, and sleep to optimize a balanced, robust life.
Each Good Pharma Infuser contains either organic roasted Arabica coffee or organic whole leaf tea blended with proprietary Rxtracts™. These alchemized particles infuse vitality through a precisely potent dose of functional mushrooms, adaptogenic plantFro extracts, and amino acids. With enticing aromas and fresh flavors, each pour over fresh brew engages the senses in a satisfying, mindful ritual throughout the day. Well-being starts with immunity and flourishes with ongoing health boosting practices liberating what's possible from the inside out.
Good Pharma's line of new products include:
- Brain Gain - Coffee Infusion Cognitive Supplement- This fresh brew coffee enhanced with Lion's Mane Mushroom supports brain power. Enjoy a sustained "jitter free" journey in getting creative juices flowing. Each Good Pharma Pour-Over Infuser contains roasted Arabica coffee blended with proprietary Rxtracts™. These alchemized particles infuse focused clarity through a precisely potent dose of key ingredients.
- Rest Assured - Tea Infusion Sleep Supplement- With this sleep supplement, an individual can discover the profound effects restorative sleep has on the mind and body without big pharma's formulas. This tasty tea encourages the restorative sleep you thrive on. Each Good Pharma Pour-Over Infuser contains functional botanicals blended with our proprietary Rxtracts™. These alchemized particles infuse blissful rest and vitality through a precisely potent dose of Traditional Chinese Medicinals and other key ingredients.
- Resilience - Tea Infusion Antioxidant Supplement- This rich, fresh brew of Chaga Mushroom, green tea and functional botanicals are all powerful in antioxidant activity. Each Good Pharma Pour-Over Infuser contains Bancha green tea leaves blended with our proprietary Rxtracts™. These alchemized particles infuse robust vitality through a precisely potent dose of key ingredients.
"We are excited to share how Good Pharma has harnessed nature's most powerful medicines and applied modern science to create daily rituals that are delicious and beneficial," said Jill Portman, Co-CEO of Good Pharma. "Our revolutionary RxTracts technology with our teas and coffee brews unlocks a perfectly potent dose to bring maximum human benefits in every soothing, delicious sip."
Leaving their corporate careers of finance and real estate behind, Gary Shinner and Jill Portman began their entrepreneurial journeys developing and launching Mighty Leaf Tea. After spending 15 years building the brand to become the leading global premium tea company, they sold Mighty Leaf to Peet's Coffee/JAB Holdings. Their hearts and interests continued in the 'better for you" category helping mission based companies and nonprofits. Their "unfinished business" of bringing their vision to life manifested in establishing a wellness company harnessing nature's powerful ingredients from centuries of global wisdom. Gary and Jill's innovations combined this wisdom with modern science to create an alternative to the pill & instant powder culture in a delicious fresh brew coffee and tea platform. After three years of research and development, Good Pharma has now been born to be the alternative wellness revolution to better individuals and to better the world.
Good Pharma is on a mission to indulge in higher being by reviving old-world healing practices from "Nature's Pharma" with the power of modern science. A vibrant life thrives with proactive practices of self-care, liberating what's possible from the inside out. Good Pharma's Pour-Over Fresh Brews engage the senses in a satiating ritual elevating you to the top of your game.
Good Pharma's products are now available for sale online at https://mygoodpharma.com/collections/all-products. Learn more at https://mygoodpharma.com Indulge in Higher Being.
