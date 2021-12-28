ST. PAUL PARK, Minn., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simek's, the women-owned quality frozen food products company known for its frozen lasagnas and fully cooked premium frozen meatballs, today announced its social impact missions in 2021 have actively addressed the problem of hunger in America and the environment. Approximately 1.2 million meals were donated this year through its collaboration with Feeding America® for a total of 5.6 million total meals donated since the partnership's launch. In addition to creating feel-good food that is comforting and convenient, a cornerstone of Simek's philosophy is that meals are meant to be shared. For every Simek's product purchased the company donates a meal, in the community where the product was purchased by the consumer, to a local Feeding America® food bank.
Simek's also embraces a Plastic Neutral Promise. Through its partnership with RePurpose Global, it removes from the environment the equivalent amount of plastic that is used in the packaging and shipping of Simek's products. More than 17,509 pounds of ocean-bound plastic have been removed from the environment since the launch of the partnership. All of Simek's entrée cartons are sustainably sourced by certified organizations who have agreed to make standards, conservation, community and education a top priority in the forestry industry.
"Simek's is proud to participate in corporate social responsibility programs that reflect our brand's commitment to delivering both better-for-you food as well as a better world for all," said Lindsey Hickey, Simek's president. "The problem of hunger in America can only be solved if we work together and our customers have enthusiastically embraced our program with Feeding America. As such, in the past 52 weeks, the number of stores carrying at least one Simek's product has increased by 80% as our social impact mission resonates with more customers. As a Mom and business owner, I feel it is important to provide clean and healthy food to our families, help those who experience food insecurity, and strive to leave the planet a better place for our children through environmental conservation initiatives."
In 2021, Simek's also refreshed its brand identity by featuring a new bright and modern design across its packaging portfolio. The clean look represents the brand's commitment to busy parents that are seeking a better-for-you, great tasting and convenient meal. Simek's is known for its cleaner ingredients and its products do not contain preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.
Visit https://www.simeks.com/ to learn more.
*One meal per package is donated to local Feeding America food banks. Visit https://www.simeks.com/impact/ for more information.
About SIMEK'S
As a women-owned company, Simek's is committed to helping busy parents and the communities in which they live to Eat Good. Do Good. Through its hunger-relief program, for every Simek's product purchased, the company donates a meal in the community where the product was purchased. To date, more than 5.6 million meals have been donated. Backed by the tradition of providing quality frozen food products since 1972 that Moms can feel good about serving their families, the company offers premium lasagnas and fully cooked meatballs free from artificial colors, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Its latest addition of a new kid's food line provides mini meatballs for little fingers that parents can feel good about serving to picky eaters. Look for Simek's lasagna and Simek's meatballs in the frozen food aisle.
