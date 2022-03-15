NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global frozen pizza market has the potential to grow by USD 4.17 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market registered a YOY growth of 3.93% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, YOY growth rates, and market behavior through 2025.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. International players are continuously increasing their footprint in the market, while regional players are finding it difficult to compete with larger players in terms of quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. During the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify with the launch of technologically advanced products and increasing M&A activities among vendors.
Amys Kitchen Inc., Bernatellos Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, and Palermo Villa Inc. are some of the dominant market participants.
Factors such as new product launches, increasing mergers and acquisitions, and innovations in packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, product recalls, increasing obesity and related diseases among consumers, and challenges in storing frozen food products will hamper the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Frozen Pizza Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Frozen Pizza Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Regular Frozen Pizza
- Premium Frozen Pizza
- Gourmet Frozen Pizza
- Toppings
- Non-vegetarian Toppings
- Vegetarian Toppings
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
By product, the market will observe maximum demand for regular frozen pizza during the forecast period. Factors such as new product launches and the rise in the number of private label brands offering regular frozen pizza will be driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, based on toppings, the market growth will be significant in the non-vegetarian toppings segment during the forecast period.
North America will generate maximum growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region holds 43% of the global market share. The increasing number of product launches and innovative marketing campaigns adopted by vendors will be crucial in driving the growth of the frozen pizza market in North America. The US is the key market for frozen pizza in North America. The frozen pizza market report covers the following areas:
Frozen Pizza Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the frozen pizza market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the frozen pizza market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Frozen Pizza Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen pizza market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the frozen pizza market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the frozen pizza market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen pizza market vendors
Frozen Pizza Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.93
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amys Kitchen Inc., Bernatellos Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, and Palermo Villa Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Regular frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Premium frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gourmet frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Toppings
- Market segments
- Comparison by Toppings
- Non-vegetarian toppings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vegetarian toppings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Toppings
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amys Kitchen Inc.
- Bernatellos Foods
- Caulipower LLC
- Dr. August Oetker KG
- General Mills Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Newmans Own Inc.
- One Planet Pizza
- Orkla ASA
- Palermo Villa Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
