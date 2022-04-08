NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable market in Colombia is expected to witness an incremental growth of 7.76 million tons between 2021 and 2026. According to Technavio, the market will observe a YOY growth of 8.97% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

The fruit and vegetable market in Colombia is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Technavio identifies Alnattural SAS, Bron Fruit, CI Agrofrut SA, Del Monte Food Inc., Fruti Reyes, FRUVECO S.A., Greenyard NV, KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S., and Listo & Fresco Ltda. As dominant vendors in the market.

Although the strong distribution networks drive the Colombian fresh produce sector, growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet, and increasing consumption of processed fruit and vegetable products will offer immense growth opportunities, increased chances of food contamination, presence of stringent government rules, and increase in unfair trade practices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Segmentation

The fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Non-organic
    • Organic
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online

By product, the non-organic segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables that are cultivated in the traditional way is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The market growth in these segments will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fruit and vegetable market in Colombia report covers the following areas:

Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fruit and vegetable market in Colombia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fruit and vegetable market in Colombia is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fruit and vegetable market growth in Colombia during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fruit and vegetable market size in Colombia and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fruit and vegetable market in Colombia
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruit and vegetable market vendors in Colombia

Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

7.76 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

Colombia

Performing market contribution

Colombia at 100%

Key consumer countries

Colombia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alnattural SAS, Bron Fruit, CI Agrofrut SA, Del Monte Food Inc., Fruti Reyes, FRUVECO S.A., Greenyard NV, KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S., and Listo & Fresco Ltda.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

                                2.2.1 Inputs

                                2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3 Primary processing

                                2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

                                2.2.5 Outbound logistics

                                2.2.6 End-customers

                                2.2.7 Marketing and sales

                                2.2.8 Services

                                2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 10:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million tons)

                                Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product               

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Non-organic
  • Organic

                                Exhibit 20:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Product    

                                Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

                5.3 Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                                Exhibit 22:  Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

                                Exhibit 23:  Non-organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                                Exhibit 24:  Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

                                Exhibit 25:  Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Product    

                                Exhibit 26:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                     

                6.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline
  • Online

                                Exhibit 27:  Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel           

                                Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Distribution channel

                6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 29:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

                                Exhibit 30:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026            

                                Exhibit 31:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

                                Exhibit 32:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel            

                                Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                7.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 34:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 Strong distribution networks drive the Colombian fresh produce sector

                                8.1.2 Growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet

                                8.1.3 Increasing consumption of processed fruit and vegetable products

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 Increased chances of food contamination

                                8.2.2 Presence of stringent government rules

                                8.2.3 Increase in unfair trade practices

                                Exhibit 35:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Rising demand for smart agricultural practices

                                8.3.2 Growing demand from online distribution channels

                                8.3.3 Government initiatives to increase agriculture production

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 36:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 37:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 38:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 39:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Alnattural SAS    

                                Exhibit 41:  Alnattural SAS - Overview

                                Exhibit 42:  Alnattural SAS - Product and service

                                Exhibit 43:  Alnattural SAS - Key offerings

                10.4 Bron Fruit            

                                Exhibit 44:  Bron Fruit - Overview

                                Exhibit 45:  Bron Fruit - Product and service

                                Exhibit 46:  Bron Fruit - Key offerings

                10.5 CI Agrofrut SA    

                                Exhibit 47:   CI Agrofrut SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 48:   CI Agrofrut SA - Product and service

                                Exhibit 49:   CI Agrofrut SA - Key offerings

                10.6 Del Monte Food Inc.        

                                Exhibit 50:  Del Monte Food Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 51:  Del Monte Food Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 52:  Del Monte Food Inc. - Key News

                                Exhibit 53:  Del Monte Food Inc. - Segment focus

                10.7  Fruti Reyes        

                                Exhibit 54:   Fruti Reyes - Overview

                                Exhibit 55:   Fruti Reyes - Product and service

                                Exhibit 56:   Fruti Reyes - Key offerings

                10.8 FRUVECO S.A.

                                Exhibit 57:  FRUVECO S.A. - Overview

                                Exhibit 58:  FRUVECO S.A. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 59:  FRUVECO S.A. - Key offerings

                10.9 Greenyard NV   

                                Exhibit 60:  Greenyard NV - Overview

                                Exhibit 61:  Greenyard NV - Business segments

                                Exhibit 62:  Greenyard NV - Key News

                                Exhibit 63:  Greenyard NV - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 64:  Greenyard NV - Segment focus

                10.10 KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S.  

                                Exhibit 65:  KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 66:  KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S.  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 67:  KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S.  - Key offerings

                10.11 Listo & Fresco Ltda.       

                                Exhibit 68:   Listo & Fresco Ltda. - Overview

                                Exhibit 69:   Listo & Fresco Ltda. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 70:   Listo & Fresco Ltda. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 71:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 72:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 73:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 74:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 75:  List of abbreviations

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.