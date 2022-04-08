NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable market in Colombia is expected to witness an incremental growth of 7.76 million tons between 2021 and 2026. According to Technavio, the market will observe a YOY growth of 8.97% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The fruit and vegetable market in Colombia is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Technavio identifies Alnattural SAS, Bron Fruit, CI Agrofrut SA, Del Monte Food Inc., Fruti Reyes, FRUVECO S.A., Greenyard NV, KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S., and Listo & Fresco Ltda. As dominant vendors in the market.
Although the strong distribution networks drive the Colombian fresh produce sector, growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet, and increasing consumption of processed fruit and vegetable products will offer immense growth opportunities, increased chances of food contamination, presence of stringent government rules, and increase in unfair trade practices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Segmentation
The fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia is segmented as below:
- Product
- Non-organic
- Organic
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By product, the non-organic segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables that are cultivated in the traditional way is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The market growth in these segments will be significant during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fruit and vegetable market in Colombia report covers the following areas:
- Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia size
- Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia trends
- Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia industry analysis
Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fruit and vegetable market in Colombia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fruit and vegetable market in Colombia is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fruit and vegetable market growth in Colombia during the next five years
- Estimation of the fruit and vegetable market size in Colombia and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fruit and vegetable market in Colombia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruit and vegetable market vendors in Colombia
Fruit and Vegetable Market in Colombia Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%
Market growth 2022-2026
7.76 mn tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
Colombia
Performing market contribution
Colombia at 100%
Key consumer countries
Colombia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alnattural SAS, Bron Fruit, CI Agrofrut SA, Del Monte Food Inc., Fruti Reyes, FRUVECO S.A., Greenyard NV, KING FRUITS COMPANY S.A.S., and Listo & Fresco Ltda.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
