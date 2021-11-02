NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Fruit And Vegetable Market In US offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, challenges and drivers. The fruit and vegetable market in US size is expected to increase by USD 42.61 billion, at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2020 to 2025.
For Insights on Fruit and Vegetable Market in the US-Download a free sample report!
Market Dynamics
Factors such as government initiatives to increase agriculture production will offer immense growth. Also, the rise in veganism will be crucial. However, the increased chances of food contamination will restrict the market growth.
Company Profiles
The fruit and vegetable market in us report provides complete insights on key vendors including Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Salix Fruits, San Rafael Industries, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., and Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the fruit and vegetable market in the US report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified as non-organic fruits and vegetables and organic fruits and vegetables.
- By Distribution Channel is classified as offline and online.
Revenue Generating Segment
The fruit and vegetable market share growth in the US by the non-organic fruits and vegetables segment has been significant. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the fruit and vegetable market size in US.
Related Reports -
Durian Fruit Market - The durian fruit market has the potential to grow by USD 8.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47%. Download a free sample report now!
Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market -The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market has the potential to grow by $ 12.08 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. Download a free sample report now!
Fruit And Vegetable Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 42.61 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.94
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US and ROW
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Salix Fruits, San Rafael Industries, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., and Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruit-and-vegetable-market-in-the-us-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-08-by-2025--evolving-opportunities-with-nestle-sa-and-salix-fruits17000--technavio-reports-301411763.html
SOURCE Technavio