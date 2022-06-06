NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetable market in Mexico is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Constantly changing consumer demands and preferences have influenced the food and beverage industry regarding product differentiation.
The fruits and vegetables market size in Mexico is expected to grow by USD 4.26 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period.
Request an Exclusive Sample Report to know more about market dynamics
- Based on segmentation by product type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on segmentation by product type, non-organic fruits and vegetable is the leading segment in the market
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetable products is one of the key trends in the market.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 5.11%.
- What are the key market drivers?
The growth of the organized retail sector is driving the fruits and vegetable market growth in Mexico.
Food contamination from fruits and vegetables is one of the key challenges faced by the market. Contaminants can make food products unsafe for consumption. Some of the naturally occurring poisons include marine biotoxins, cyanogenic glycosides, mycotoxins, and toxins found in toxic mushrooms. Fruits and vegetables can also degrade under extremely high and low temperatures.
The fruits and vegetables market in Mexico report covers the following areas:
- Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico Size
- Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico Trends
- Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico Industry Analysis
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Coburch SA de CV, Dmass Business SA de CV, Dole Food Co. Inc., MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV, REYES GUTIERREZ SL, Sysco Corp., Total Produce Plc, Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV, and ZAVOCADO are some of the major market participants.
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Product type
- Non-organic fruits and vegetables
- Organic fruits and vegetables
To learn how each segment contributes to market growth, View our Sample Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fruits and vegetables market growth in Mexico during the next five years
- Estimation of the fruits and vegetables market size in Mexico and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fruits and vegetables market in Mexico
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables market vendors in Mexico
Related Reports:
Kiwi Fruits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Vegan Supplements Market in North America by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Fruits And Vegetables Market In Mexico Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.26 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.11
Regional analysis
Mexico
Performing market contribution
Mexico at 100%
Key consumer countries
Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Coburch SA de CV, Dmass Business SA de CV, Dole Food Co. Inc., MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV, REYES GUTIERREZ SL, Sysco Corp., Total Produce Plc, Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV, and ZAVOCADO
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Mexico: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Mexico: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 5.3 Non-organic fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Non-organic fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Non-organic fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-organic fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-organic fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Organic fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Organic fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Organic fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV
- Exhibit 55: AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV - Overview
- Exhibit 56: AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 57: AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV - Key offerings
- 10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 58: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Chiquita Brands International Sarl
- Exhibit 63: Chiquita Brands International Sarl - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Chiquita Brands International Sarl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 65: Chiquita Brands International Sarl - Key offerings
- 10.6 Coburch SA de CV
- Exhibit 66: Coburch SA de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Coburch SA de CV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 68: Coburch SA de CV - Key offerings
- 10.7 Dmass Business SA de CV
- Exhibit 69: Dmass Business SA de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Dmass Business SA de CV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 71: Dmass Business SA de CV - Key offerings
- 10.8 Dole Food Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 74: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV
- Exhibit 76: MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV - Overview
- Exhibit 77: MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 78: MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sysco Corp.
- Exhibit 79: Sysco Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Sysco Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Sysco Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Sysco Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Total Produce Plc
- Exhibit 83: Total Produce Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Total Produce Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 85: Total Produce Plc - Key offerings
- 10.12 Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV
- Exhibit 86: Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 88: Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV - Key offerings
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 89: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 90: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruits-and-vegetables-market-size-in-mexico-to-grow-by-usd-4-26-billion--17000-technavio-research-reports-301560972.html
SOURCE Technavio