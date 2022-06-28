FrutaPOP, the makers of the original alcohol-infused ice pop announced today the launch of its latest retail experience at SHOWFIELDS Miami. FrutaPOP, the "World's Best Tasting Alcoholic Ice Pop" will now be available for purchase at SHOWFIELDS, the "Most Interesting Store in the World."
FrutaPOP is reinventing the ice pop – a product that hasn't seen an innovation in the last 70 years. FrutaPOP is the first of its kind to contain healthy, natural ingredients without any added sugars, syrups or dyes.
FrutaPOP will offer their most popular alcohol-infused ice pop flavors including Guava Cosmo, Piña Colada and Lemon Rosé and will offer a non-alcoholic mocktail ice pop, Pineapple Mango Punch. FrutaPOP will be available for purchase in store as well as in SHOWFIELD'S virtual marketplace online at http://www.showfields.com.
"SHOWFIELDS features the world's most innovative products and brands and we are thrilled to partner together to bring FrutaPOP alcohol-infused ice pops to Miami," said Tracy Memoli, co-founder of FrutaPOP. "Showfields is such an exciting and interactive retail concept that it aligns perfectly with our fun and nostalgic brand."
SHOWFIELDS Miami is located at 530 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.
FrutaPOP can be experienced at SHOWFIELDS Miami now through January 2023. For more information, please visit http://www.frutapop.com and http://www.showfields.com
And follow along on social media @frutapop
ABOUT FRUTAPOP
FrutaPOP created an entirely new product category in the food and beverage industry by offering consumers gourmet, alcohol-infused ice pops, under 5% ABV (alcohol by volume). The company's innovative product line launched with alcohol-infused ice pops and has quickly expanded to also offer a non-alcoholic product line including fruit and vegetable juice ice pops and coffee ice pops.
ABOUT SHOWFIELDS
Showfields is the ultimate curator of the most interesting brands, stories and unique experiences from around the world. With its mission to bring inspiration in reach to all that pass through its threshold, the brand is empowering creators to unlock retail as a channel and run "retail campaigns" using its proprietary digital and physical platform. The retail concept's flagship location is located at 11 Bond Street, New York City, with its second location opened in December 2020 at 530 Lincoln Road, Miami, and pop-up experiential locations such Showfields x Los Angeles in Century City.
