BALTIMORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs North America, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions and spices for the food manufacturing, retail and foodservice industries, introduces the Family Recipes Collection – a new line of seasonings inspired by our team's favorite family recipes. The collection's 4 distinctly delicious seasonings honor traditions that have been passed down for generations, while offering mouthwatering takes on comfort food classics that consumers will totally crave.
This collection presents delicious seasoning blends ideal for desserts, spreads, stews and more. These items are also the starting point for food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to develop their own rich signature product offerings, with Fuchs' culinary specialists at their side.
From Our Kitchen to Yours
Our new Family Recipes Collection includes the following 4 seasoning blends:
- Tangy & Sour Schmear Seasoning
- Jambalaya Seasoning
- Lemon Square Seasoning
- Zucchini Bread Seasoning
In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs' director of marketing, explained the strategy behind the collection. "Nostalgic comfort foods are on the rise now more than ever, as consumers tend to reach for their childhood favorites in times of stress. At the same time, they're still seeking out trendy and exciting new flavors to shake things up," she observes.
"Our newest collection delivers on nostalgia, while providing new takes on old favorites. We transformed some of our team members' family recipes into seasonings that deliver not only the nostalgia that consumers are seeking, but that also reflect many of the flavor trends we're anticipating for 2021," Cushen adds.
Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs' Family Recipes Collection features delicious new takes on classic comfort foods.
Scrumptious Stew Base
For Continuous Improvement Engineer Ian Stroube, part of the fun of family recipes is making them your own. Inspired by one of his parents' favorite holiday recipes that he's put his own twist on, the Jambalaya Seasoning in the new collection delivers craveable heat. "This seasoning packs a lot of punch when it comes to flavor, making for a delicious meal," explains Chef Howard Cantor, corporate executive chef at Fuchs North America.
Spectacular Spread Seasoning
The Tangy & Sour Schmear Seasoning based on one of Food Scientist Alyssa Chircus' mother's go-to holiday recipes is incredibly versatile. Put it on brisket, bread, or use it as a dip – the possibilities are endless! Better yet, its tangy flavor is exactly what consumers are craving these days.
Delicious Dessert Seasonings
Talk about taking an old favorite to the next level! For Dan Grazaitis, Director of Research & Development at Fuchs, it's the nutmeg that really makes his family's zucchini bread stand out. The Zucchini Bread Seasoning in our newest collection is inspired by his family's "not-so-secret" recipe.
Classic doesn't even begin to describe this Lemon Square Seasoning! Hitting all of the right tart, sour and sweet notes, this seasoning draws inspiration from a recipe that has been passed down for generations. Originally developed by Vice President of Sales & Technical Services Ken Wuestenfeld's grandmother, this seasoning's nostalgic roots and on-trend flavor profile are sure to be a hit with consumers.
Custom Solutions, Too
Fuchs North America's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Family Recipes Collection. According to Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.
As Wuestenfeld explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."
Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.
"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on-hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Wuestenfeld reports.
With over 75 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.
About Fuchs North America
Fuchs North America is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.
Fuchs North America's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.
Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.
