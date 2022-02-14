LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming up with new recipes can be difficult at times, but in Nicole Conradt's newly released cookbook, "Eat & Play the Part: Entertaining with the Flair," she offers readers delicious new recipes that will spice up their daily cuisine routines. Throughout the book, Conradt showcases her expertise and passion for cooking in every recipe she offers and will give cooks the confidence to execute these fun meals while entertaining their guests.
The author and experienced chef shows the audience how they can use their imaginations with the help of her tasty food and drink concoctions. Each section of the cookbook is dedicated to a specific theme that is created through jaw-dropping dishes and spirits. From beef wellington to a cappuccino martini, Conradt infuses her personal experiences and favorite recipes on each page.
"I wanted to share the recipes my family and I have been making together for all cooks to enjoy," said Conradt. "Cooking can bring people and loved ones together, and I hope my recipes will be used throughout all kitchens and will provide each experienced or new cook with the confidence to always want to throw their guests the best dinner parties."
Conradt not only shares mouth-watering recipes, but she also provides how to be safe in the kitchen when cooking these dishes. Each recipe is handmade for any skill set and accompanied with delicious photographs.
Ultimately, "Eat & Play the Part" will introduce wonderful new recipes to get readers excited to entertain their guests. By the end of the book, they will have a collection of new go-to meals that will show them that entertaining, and cooking can be a blast.
"Eat & Play the Part: Entertaining with the Flair"
By Nicole Conradt
ISBN: 978-1-4897-1475-6 (softcover); 978-1-4897-1474-9 (hardcover); 978-1-4897-1473-2 (electronic)
Available at LifeRich Publishing
About the author
Nicole Conradt is an accomplished cook and baker. She holds two professional cooking degrees from Epicurean Culinary Arts School in Los Angeles and Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts College in Hollywood. During her professional career, she has enjoyed assisting as an entertainment food stylist on several talk shows, including The Ellen Show, The Talk and Conan O'Brien. She is currently a personal chef catering to clients all over L.A. as well as working as a professional hand model. Growing up in small-town Nebraska, Conradt, at the age of 14, worked in a professional restaurant making pizza dough, baking pizzas and making pasta dishes. She has countless hours in the kitchens with her friends and family, where her love of food and entertaining was even more inspired. Conradt works with a fiery finesse and precision that consistently displays a passion for top-notch entertainment and what to make for the occasion.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE
Lindsey Gobel
Media Contact
Lindsey Gobel, LAVIDGE, 317.435.2116, lgobel@lavidge.com
SOURCE LifeRich Publishing