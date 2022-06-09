Fun Express partners with Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza brands on sourcing, fulfillment and distribution.
OMAHA, Neb. , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fun Express, a leading wholesale and business-to-business supplier of consumer-packaged toys, novelties, party supplies, and seasonal goods, is pleased to announce a partnership with CEC Entertainment to provide fulfillment and logistic support to the company's entertainment brands.
"We've had a positive relationship with CEC Entertainment for over 20 years supplying merchandise, and we're thrilled that this addition takes our partnership to the next level," says Peter Tiger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fun Express. "We are leveraging our industry expertise in fulfillment and supply chain logistics to make this an easy transition and a positive experience for the entire CEC business and franchisees."
Fun Express, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway-owned Oriental Trading Company, offers more than 60,000 products ranging from retail ready and impulse products, redemption prizes and kids' meal supplies, and education and promotional products. The business provides a full range of services including product design and development, production and distribution. Fun Express and Oriental Trading's fulfillment centers are centrally located within the United States and offer world-class technology and platforms and 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space to allow for quick fill and ship times.
"The full-service model that Fun Express offers allows us to obtain products designed just for our Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza brands, and have it sourced, fulfilled and distributed efficiently all with one partner," says Mike Johnson, Vice President, Supply Chain, CEC Entertainment. "Our guests will benefit from this strategic partnership as it will allow us to offer a wider selection of products domestically and internationally so kids around the world can be rewarded after a great Chuck E. Cheese or Peter Piper Pizza visit."
About Fun Express
Fun Express, a wholesale and business-to-business subsidiary of Oriental Trading Company, is a leading supplier of value-priced, consumer-packaged toys and novelties, party supplies, and holiday and seasonal products. Catering to a wide variety of segments and industries, the company is known for their educational assortment, arts and crafts, games, retail ready and impulse products, redemption prizes and kids' meal supplies, as well as promotional products. Fun Express offers more than 60,000 products ranging from traditional favorites to today's trends. For 25 years, Fun Express has served the needs of businesses around the globe while providing extraordinary customer service and guaranteed satisfaction. When it comes to fun, we're all business! For more information, visit funexpress.com.
About CEC Entertainment, LLC.
CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.
About Oriental Trading Company (A Berkshire Hathaway Company)
Oriental Trading Company is the nation's largest direct retailer of value-priced party supplies, arts and crafts, toys and novelties, and a leading provider of teaching supplies and affordable home décor and giftware. The company has a history of fun that spans for the better part of the last century. Founded in 1932 in Omaha, Nebraska by a Japanese American, Oriental Trading was one of the nation's first wholesale providers of novelties and gifts. Today, Oriental Trading offers more than 60,000 products to individuals, teachers, schools, churches, businesses and nonprofits. With a corporate vision to "Make Life More Fun," Oriental Trading spreads joy and smiles to millions each year through a robust family of brands; Oriental Trading, Fun Express, Fun365, MindWare, SmileMakers, Halloween Express and Morris Costumes.
