NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional water market in the Soft Drinks industry is poised to grow by $ 5.76 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the functional water market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.78%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis for the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgepoint Group plc, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Nestle SA, NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sunsweet Growers Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Trimino Brands are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing visibility through retail shelves consumers and rising urbanization will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Functional Water Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Functional Water Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Flavored Functional Water
- Unflavored Functional Water
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46391
Functional Water Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Functional Water Market size
- Functional Water Market trends
- Functional Water Market industry analysis
The health-conscious among consumers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of low-cost alternative drinks will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the functional water market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Instant Coffee Market Report -The instant coffee market value is projected to grow by USD 9.26 billion at a CAGR of about 5% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report!
Beauty Drinks Market Report -The beauty drinks market has the potential to grow by USD 272.82 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39%. Download a free sample report!
Functional Water Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist functional water market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the functional water market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the functional water market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional water market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Unflavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bridgepoint Group plc
- Danone SA
- Disruptive Beverages Inc.
- Nestle SA
- NYSW Beverage Brands Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Sunsweet Growers Inc.
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- Trimino Brands
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-water-market-in-soft-drinks-industry--expected--to-grow-by--5-76-bn--17000--technavio-reports-301374925.html
SOURCE Technavio