SELLERSBURG, Ind., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Fuzzy's Vodka is announcing the launch of the American Stallion following the call to immediately suspend the Moscow Mule cocktail. On the heels of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Fuzzy's believes that now more than ever, the need to support and empower democracy in all countries is critical. With this action-driven initiative that moved U.S. businesses to pull Russian vodka off the shelves, Fuzzy's is standing proud in supporting their democratic allies with the launch of the American Stallion, a patriotic cocktail made with Fuzzy's American Vodka, with proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross.
Fuzzy's is proudly made in the U.S. and was created by PGA golf legend Frank Urban "Fuzzy" Zoeller. Quickly becoming known as one of America's highest quality vodkas, Fuzzy's is an 80-poof vodka crafted from Midwestern-corn, distilled five times, and charcoal-filtered ten times. Adding to its distinct flavor profile, a portion of the distillate is rested in new American oak barrels to complete their rare, and extremely unique, process. Fuzzy's Vodka is crisp, clean, certified gluten-free and supports a keto friendly diet.
For the creation of the American Stallion, Fuzzy's worked with award-winning marketing and advertising agency BNMR GLVZ to rebrand the Moscow Mule by calling for its suspension indefinitely with the creation and launch of the American Stallion. Further emphasizing the importance of sanctioning Russian vodka by replacing it with an American sourced, distilled, and bottled vodka, the American Stallion is made with Fuzzy's. In addition to the vodka, fresh lime juice, mint, and ginger beer create the refreshing taste of freedom.
"We saw the bars rushing to pour the Russian vodka out in the streets while off-site liquor retailers boxed it up and shipped it back to distributors. But we thought, what about the cultural favorites we have come to enjoy over the years? How do we cut ties with our go-to drink during Happy Hour? We didn't think it was right that we continue to pay homage to the Moscow Mule. We needed to change it…for democracy's sake," commented Benjamin Linero, Managing Partner of BNMR GLVZ.
Fuzzy's Vodka launched in 2009 and was created by Frank Urban "Fuzzy" Zoeller. One of the great characters and competitors golf has ever known, his professional career produced ten PGA victories including two majors: the '84 US Open and '79 Masters.
"I've played golf all over the world and can tell you that there's no better place in the world than America. As Americans we need to stand by and support democracy throughout the world," said Fuzzy Zoeller, Brand Owner.
For more information on Fuzzy's visit https://fuzzyvodka.com/.
About Fuzzy's:
*American Stallion Recipe:
Fill a copper mug with crushed ice and add:
- 2 ounces Fuzzy's Vodka
- ½ ounce fresh lime juice
- Top with ginger beer
- Garnish with fresh mint and lime wedge
