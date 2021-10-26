GALENA, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Galena Country Tourism® today announced that the initial phase of a 10-year strategic plan to revitalize the historic towns and tourism industry in Jo Daviess County in Northwest Illinois is underway. Leading the plan's development is MMGY NextFactor, a globally recognized consulting firm specializing in travel and tourism. This team of experts has worked with destinations across the world to deliver sustainable growth to their visitor economies and build stronger communities. They will lead a steering committee made up of notable area residents and leaders. The board and steering committee, together with MMGY NextFactor, is conducting focus groups and interviews with current hospitality staff, local government, businesses and residents.
"This is more than a rebranding or simple marketing effort," said Colin Sanderson, chair of the Board of Directors for Galena Country Tourism® and director of sales and marketing for Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. "A vital part of the plan is gathering input from residents and businesses about how they envision the next 10 to 20 years, and what they think we – as a community – will need to get there."
Already, more than 500 businesses, stores and restaurants have received a stakeholder survey to provide input to help shape the plan. This survey is open for four to six weeks and all tourism-related stakeholders are encouraged to reply. Once the input from stakeholders has been reviewed, another survey will be distributed to Galena Country® residents.
"Planning for the future of Galena and the surrounding area needs to be a community-wide endeavor," said Loras Herrig, steering committee member and East Dubuque city manager. "During this research phase we're learning about the needs and the expectations of the people who live and work here. Once we have that baseline, we'll build upon it to formulate a 10-year master plan."
The steering committee aims to complete the stakeholder surveys in November. The results will be synthesized with relevant local, national and global trends in travel to identify opportunities for locals and tourists to develop the plan, which will be presented to the Board of Galena Country Tourism® for commentary and feedback by December of 2021. The plan is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022, with implementation beginning in the summer of 2022.
Notable Steering Committee
The steering committee will be driving the entire process, and includes notable political leaders, community members and businesspeople from Jo Daviess County, including:
- Colin Sanderson - committee chair, Galena Country Tourism®, and director of sales and marketing at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, Galena,Ill.
- Marc McCoy, Ward 1 Alderman, Galena, Ill.
- Mike Casper – president & CEO, Jo-Carroll Energy, Inc., Elizabeth, Ill.
- Terry McGovern – chairman, Village of Stockton, and owner at Stockton Floral & Gifts, Stockton, Ill.
- Jill Pepin – grant/loan writer and administrator, Community Funding & Planning Services, Stockton, Ill.
- Kirk Raab – mayor, Village of Warren, Ill.
- Kelly Raab – president, Warren Chamber of Commerce, Warren, Ill.
- Loras Herrig – city manager, East Dubuque, IIll.
- Jamie Loso – coordinator for interpretation, Ulysses S. Grant Home State Historic Site, Galena, Ill.
- Melisa Hammer – treasurer, Jo Daviess County, Elizabeth, Ill.
- Christie Trifone Millhouse – associate director, Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, Elizabeth, Ill.
- Kathy Gable – director, Village of Hanover, and owner of Sullivan's Laundromat, Hanover, Ill.
- Nikki Peebles – vice president regional retail manager, Illinois Bank & Trust, Galena, Ill.
- Dino Rigopoulos – owner, Rigopoulos Restaurant Group. Galena, Ill.
- Rose Noble – CEO and president, Galena Country Tourism®, Galena, Ill.
For more information on the stakeholder surveys and the 10-year master plan, email admin@visitgalena.org. For more information on current Galena Country® and tourism programs, visit visitgalena.org.
About Galena Country Tourism®
Galena Country Tourism® is the official Destination Management & Marketing Organization for Galena Country®. The organization's mission is to promote, develop and expand the visitor industry for the benefit of the local economy and community including the City of Galena and Jo Daviess County, Illinois. Galena Country Tourism® is supported by a board of 11 directors consisting of representatives from the travel and tourism industry, local government and experienced businesspersons. For more information go to visitgalena.org.
