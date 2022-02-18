NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Game Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.77% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (protein, mineral, vitamin, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights 

The game feed market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alltech Inc.
  • ALZU Feeds
  • Associated British Foods Plc
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Devenish Nutrition Ltd.
  • ForFarmers NV
  • Heygates Ltd.
  • Jupe Mills
  • Land O Lakes Inc.
  • WESenterprises Pty. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis 

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the game feed market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The increasing popularity of animal sports in the region and the strong market presence of leading vendors will drive the game feed market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The game feed market share growth by the protein segment will be significant during the forecast period. Commercially prepared game feed includes high-quality protein sources, such as soybean and alfalfa meal, which promote muscle tone and a strong topline. Moreover, due to the availability of a wide range of protein-rich game feeds, this market segment will continue to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

The game feed market growth is supported by factors such as the growing popularity of animal sports. In the UAE, some of the popular animal sports include camel racing and equestrian sports such as horse racing, among others. The increasing popularity of horse racing events, along with other animal sports, will lead to increased demand for the game feed.

The game feed market growth will be challenged by the increased concern for animal rights and protection. Many countries across the world are banning animal sporting events. Moreover, animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Humane Society International are working on improving animal welfare and spreading awareness about animals used in the sport and entertainment industry.

Customize Your Report 

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.  

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist game feed market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the game feed market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the game feed market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of game feed market vendors

Game Feed Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.77

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Spain, China, Russian Federation, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alltech Inc., ALZU Feeds, Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Inc., Devenish Nutrition Ltd., ForFarmers NV, Heygates Ltd., Jupe Mills, Land O Lakes Inc., and WESenterprises Pty. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08:   Parent market

Exhibit 09:  Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10:  Value chain analysis

2.2.1   Input

2.2.2    Inbound logistics

2.2.3    Primary processing

2.2.4    Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5    Outbound logistics

2.2.6    End-customers

2.2.7    Marketing and sales

2.2.8    Services

2.2.9    Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12:   Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type                     

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Protein
  • Mineral
  • Vitamin
  • Others

                                Exhibit 22:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2     Comparison by Type      

                                Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Type

                5.3     Protein - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                                Exhibit 24:  Protein - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 25:  Protein - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4     Mineral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                                Exhibit 26:  Mineral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 27:  Mineral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5     Vitamin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                                Exhibit 28:  Vitamin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 29:  Vitamin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6     Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 31:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7     Market opportunity by Type       

                                Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape                          

                6.1     Overview           

                                Exhibit 33:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

                                Exhibit 34:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 35:  Geographic comparison

                7.3     North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                                Exhibit 36:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 37:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.4     Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 38:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 39:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.5     APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                                Exhibit 40:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 41:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.6     South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                                Exhibit 42:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 43:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.7     MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 44:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 45:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.8     Key leading countries    

                                Exhibit 46:  Key leading countries

                7.9     Market opportunity by geography           

                                Exhibit 47:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Growing popularity of animal sports

                                8.1.2    Favorable government policies promoting the use of quality animal feed

                                8.1.3    Outburst of diseases in animals

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1    Increased concern for animal rights and protection

                                8.2.2    Negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

                                8.2.3    Increase in the production of greenhouse gases

                                Exhibit 48:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Introduction of medicated feed

                                8.3.2    Innovation in product portfolio

                                8.3.3    Usage of algae-based ingredients in the game feed

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1     Competitive Scenario

                9.2     Overview           

                                Exhibit 49:  Vendor landscape

                9.3     Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 50:   Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 51:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 52:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 53:  Market positioning of vendors

                10.3  Alltech Inc.         

                                Exhibit 54:  Alltech Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 55:  Alltech Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 56:  Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

                10.4  ALZU Feeds       

                                Exhibit 57:  ALZU Feeds - Overview

                                Exhibit 58:  ALZU Feeds - Product and service

                                Exhibit 59:  ALZU Feeds - Key offerings

                10.5  Associated British Foods Plc        

                                Exhibit 60:  Associated British Foods Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 61:  Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 62:  Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 63:  Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

                10.6  Cargill Inc.          

                                Exhibit 64:  Cargill Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 65:  Cargill Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 66:  Cargill Inc. - Key news

                                Exhibit 67:  Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

                10.7  Devenish Nutrition Ltd. 

                                Exhibit 68:  Devenish Nutrition Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 69:  Devenish Nutrition Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 70:  Devenish Nutrition Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.8  ForFarmers NV

                                Exhibit 71:  ForFarmers NV - Overview

                                Exhibit 72:  ForFarmers NV - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 73:  ForFarmers NV - Segment focus

                10.9  Heygates Ltd.    

                                Exhibit 74:  Heygates Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 75:  Heygates Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 76:  Heygates Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.10  Jupe Mills         

                                Exhibit 77:  Jupe Mills - Overview

                                Exhibit 78:  Jupe Mills - Product and service

                                Exhibit 79:  Jupe Mills - Key offerings

                10.11                Land O Lakes Inc.             

                                Exhibit 80:  Land O Lakes Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 81:  Land O Lakes Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 82:  Land O Lakes Inc. - Key offerings

                10.12                WESenterprises Pty. Ltd.              

                                Exhibit 83:  WESenterprises Pty. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 84:  WESenterprises Pty. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 85:  WESenterprises Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objective

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 86:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 87:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 88:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 89:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 90:  List of abbreviations

 

