NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Game Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.77% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (protein, mineral, vitamin, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
For more insights into the market, Read our FREE Sample Report
Market Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The game feed market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Alltech Inc.
- ALZU Feeds
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Cargill Inc.
- Devenish Nutrition Ltd.
- ForFarmers NV
- Heygates Ltd.
- Jupe Mills
- Land O Lakes Inc.
- WESenterprises Pty. Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the game feed market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The increasing popularity of animal sports in the region and the strong market presence of leading vendors will drive the game feed market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot
Key Segment Analysis
The game feed market share growth by the protein segment will be significant during the forecast period. Commercially prepared game feed includes high-quality protein sources, such as soybean and alfalfa meal, which promote muscle tone and a strong topline. Moreover, due to the availability of a wide range of protein-rich game feeds, this market segment will continue to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The game feed market growth is supported by factors such as the growing popularity of animal sports. In the UAE, some of the popular animal sports include camel racing and equestrian sports such as horse racing, among others. The increasing popularity of horse racing events, along with other animal sports, will lead to increased demand for the game feed.
The game feed market growth will be challenged by the increased concern for animal rights and protection. Many countries across the world are banning animal sporting events. Moreover, animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Humane Society International are working on improving animal welfare and spreading awareness about animals used in the sport and entertainment industry.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the game feed market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist game feed market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the game feed market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the game feed market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of game feed market vendors
Related Reports:
Fox Nuts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Wheat Gluten Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Game Feed Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11.26 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.77
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Spain, China, Russian Federation, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alltech Inc., ALZU Feeds, Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Inc., Devenish Nutrition Ltd., ForFarmers NV, Heygates Ltd., Jupe Mills, Land O Lakes Inc., and WESenterprises Pty. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Protein
- Mineral
- Vitamin
- Others
Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type
5.3 Protein - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Protein - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 25: Protein - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Mineral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Mineral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Mineral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Vitamin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Vitamin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Vitamin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing popularity of animal sports
8.1.2 Favorable government policies promoting the use of quality animal feed
8.1.3 Outburst of diseases in animals
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Increased concern for animal rights and protection
8.2.2 Negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic
8.2.3 Increase in the production of greenhouse gases
Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Introduction of medicated feed
8.3.2 Innovation in product portfolio
8.3.3 Usage of algae-based ingredients in the game feed
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive Scenario
9.2 Overview
Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 51: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alltech Inc.
Exhibit 54: Alltech Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Alltech Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings
10.4 ALZU Feeds
Exhibit 57: ALZU Feeds - Overview
Exhibit 58: ALZU Feeds - Product and service
Exhibit 59: ALZU Feeds - Key offerings
10.5 Associated British Foods Plc
Exhibit 60: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview
Exhibit 61: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus
10.6 Cargill Inc.
Exhibit 64: Cargill Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Cargill Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 67: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Devenish Nutrition Ltd.
Exhibit 68: Devenish Nutrition Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Devenish Nutrition Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 70: Devenish Nutrition Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 ForFarmers NV
Exhibit 71: ForFarmers NV - Overview
Exhibit 72: ForFarmers NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: ForFarmers NV - Segment focus
10.9 Heygates Ltd.
Exhibit 74: Heygates Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Heygates Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 76: Heygates Ltd. - Key offerings
10.10 Jupe Mills
Exhibit 77: Jupe Mills - Overview
Exhibit 78: Jupe Mills - Product and service
Exhibit 79: Jupe Mills - Key offerings
10.11 Land O Lakes Inc.
Exhibit 80: Land O Lakes Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 81: Land O Lakes Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 82: Land O Lakes Inc. - Key offerings
10.12 WESenterprises Pty. Ltd.
Exhibit 83: WESenterprises Pty. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 84: WESenterprises Pty. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 85: WESenterprises Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 89: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-feed-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-26-billion--technavio-301485115.html
SOURCE Technavio