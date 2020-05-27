CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardein, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is getting ready to celebrate National Burger Day on May 28, with a delicious new burger unlike any the brand has ever offered. Gardein's new Ultimate Plant-Based Burger looks, cooks and smells like real meat for a satisfying burger experience with no sacrifices. The new burger adds to Gardein's reputation for delivering great-tasting meat alternatives. And Gardein is enlisting a pair of celebrity burger enthusiasts to kick-off the celebration.
Comedian Amy Sedaris and entertainer Lance Bass will take to their Instagram channels on May 28 to grill up something delicious with Gardein. With both celebrities offering a unique take on the Ultimate Plant Based Burger, fans can cast their vote as to "Who Cooked It Better?" by visiting Gardein's Instagram page.
Why are plant-based burgers so important? For many consumers they serve as an entry point to the meatless-alternatives category. 70% of new buyers make a burger their first purchase1. To ensure burger lovers and newcomers to the category have a satisfying experience, Gardein has designed the Ultimate Plant-Based Burger to mimic the taste of real beef, with no soy ingredients and no GMOs.
"Burgers have become a symbol of the meat-alternatives category, and we believe our newest offering belongs at the top of the list," said Tara Rozalowsky, VP/GM for Gardein. "We're incredibly proud of the delicious, meaty taste of our new Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger and think it's a great way to celebrate National Burger Day."
Whether you adhere to a vegan or vegetarian diet, or simply want to add some meat-free alternatives to your diet, the Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger is ready to slide onto your grill. Made from pea protein, the Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger is a good source of protein, with 19 grams per serving. Weighing in at 4 oz., the delicious patties are ready for all your favorite toppings.
The Ultimate Plant-Based Burger is the newest addition to Gardein's menu of plant-based alternatives to meat and fish. With roots in chef-inspired cuisine, Gardein believes those seeking plant-based meals shouldn't have to settle for a limited menu. Gardein's offerings include Meatless Meatballs, Chick'n Tenders, Fishless Filets and more.
The Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based burger is sold in the freezer sections of grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide. A six-pack retails for $12.99, while a two-pack is available for $4.49. To explore Gardein's full collection of delicious plant-based chicken, beef, pork and fish, visit www.gardein.com.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.
