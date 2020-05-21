NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood products, today announced a new group of celebrity investors bolstering the growth of the rising company. The dynamic roster includes Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass, all of whom come from diverse backgrounds to share their passion and support for the future of the plant-based industry.
The plant-based trend has cultivated an immense movement in recent years, with the category reaching a value of $4.5 billion and retail sales of plant-based foods growing by 11 percent in 2019 (vs. two percent for the overall retail food market)1. As consumer demand for protein alternatives continues to soar, the support from each of these stars towards protecting animal welfare and bettering the world's oceans shows the impact is more than just a trend: It's a lifestyle change that has staying power.
"I've been living a vegan lifestyle for over 30 years. My diet has been driven by the love I have for the environment," said Actor Woody Harrelson. "I have known Chad Sarno for years and am a huge fan of the culinary work Chad and his brother Derek are driving in the market. I'm excited to work with a food brand like Good Catch that leads with taste and aligns with my personal beliefs of making a difference for the animals and our planet."
As plant-based meat products continue to become household names, there is a clear need for plant-based seafood options that aid in easing the damage caused by the overfishing of our world's oceans. The Gathered Foods team recognized this necessity when creating Good Catch. It's plant-based tuna offers the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without the adverse environmental harm.
"As an advocate for conservation, our planet and its oceans, I work with organizations around the world to help combat climate change and protect our oceans from pollution. That's why aligning with Good Catch feels like a natural extension of my continued work," said Actress Shailene Woodley. "They are a like-minded brand that is doing their part to have a positive impact on our oceans and our planet, all while creating delicious plant-based seafood alternatives. I'm excited to see what innovative products they come up with next."
The elevated culinary experience of Good Catch products has quickly drawn the attention of consumers and investors alike, with this group of notable advocates joining on the heels of a $36.8 million Series B financing round. This round, combined with the new backing from Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass signifies the overwhelming belief in the future of plant-based seafood.
"Consumer demand and culinary trends show the evolving excitement for plant-based foods, and the unified support from such an influential group goes far beyond funding alone," said Chris Kerr, CEO and Co-Founder of Gathered Foods. "The message underscored by their backing is invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome all of our new investors and are hopeful for the growth and continued innovation their endorsement creates."
The Good Catch brand continues to grow as its products are now available in over 4,500 retail outlets across the United States and the UK, with plans for additional international retail partners later this year.
About Good Catch
Good Catch is a chef-driven revolutionary food company developing flavorful, 100% plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without harming the environment. United by love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Good Catch is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating great tasting plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everything in between. Good Catch Plant Based Fish-Free Tuna is available nationwide in three versatile flavor offerings including Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs, with new products coming to market in Summer 2020. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.
CONTACT:
Megan Bell | Sharp Think | megan.bell@sharpthink.com | 212.829.0002 ext. 139
1Plant-Based Foods Association + Conv 52 weeks ending 4/21/2019