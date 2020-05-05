PARAMUS, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gayo Azul®, the famous Hispanic cheese with a Dutch influence, announces the release of an updated "Blue Rooster" logo and the launch of all-new packaging and website re-design. With intent to grow both its fan base and distribution, Gayo Azul® has a new bi-lingual website www.gayoazul.com and an exciting vibrant new look featuring a redesigned Blue Rooster logo.
Gayo Azul® brand has a rich heritage and a strong Dutch influence that has been a traditional staple for Caribbean Hispanics for decades. The brand offers a range of traditional Dutch cheeses as well as fresh white cheeses. The Gayo Azul® assortment is sure to please any cheese lover with great varieties like Gouda, Queso Blanco, Swiss, and Edam that can be purchased as wedges, chunks, slices, balls, and wheels. Gayo Azul® can be found in the South East at BJ's Wholesale, Fresco y Mas, Presidente, Publix, Sedano's, and Winn Dixie Supermarkets as well as Walmart Supercenters.
"The bold new Blue Rooster Logo is sure to make Gayo Azul, stand out on store shelves, "says Debbie Seife, Marketing Director of FrieslandCampina, parent company of Gayo Azul. "Since 1955 Gayo Azul has been a recognized Blue Rooster brand to many consumers and the new refreshed look is sure to excite and attract current and new users. The website is in both English and Spanish which makes it easier for all to navigate," adds Seife.
Some of the varieties include:
Gayo Azul Dutch Gouda – this versatile cheese is excellent on a cheeseboard, in a casserole, as a topping or used in sauces and soups.
Gayo Azul Dutch Edam – this cheese is a bit firmer than Gouda, yet has a rich flavor and smooth creamy texture. Easy to slice for sandwiches, shred in baking dishes, and cube in salads and vegetable dishes.
Gayo Azul Fresh Queso Blanco – a mild and fresh tasting white cheese that holds its shape well, making it ideal for grilling. and is perfect for grilling. It has a crumbly texture and is great for topping salads, soups and tacos.
Gayo Azul Sliced Swiss – a rindless, European swiss with perfect eyes and a sweet nutty taste that works on both cold and grilled sandwiches
Look for this new logo on all Gayo Azul varieties and go to www.gayoazul.com for more information.
Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
Gayo Azul is a brand of Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers spread all over the world with dairy products containing valuable nutrients from milk. The products of FrieslandCampina find their ways to over a hundred countries. The company has its Central Office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four global market-oriented business groups, being Consumer Dairy, Specialized Nutrition, Dairy Essentials and Ingredients. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., which has 12,700 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium and is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. For additional information, please visit our website: www.frieslandcampina.com.
