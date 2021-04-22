Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Food & Beverage Retail Market Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service aims to outline the growth outlook and top predictions for 2021 for the GCC food & beverage retail market.

The scope of the study comprises analysis of six key categories: cereals, bakery, dairy, meat, fruits & vegetables, and beverages across KSA, UAE, and RoGCC.

The outlook offers a perspective into the disruptions that occurred in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and how these disruptions changed the outlook for the industry and ushered a paradigm shift toward the new normal. It provides a lens on the changing shares and contributions toward retail and HORECA for any given category in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019, and how the resumption of a normal course of operations will unfold in 2021.

It highlights the new market dynamics of omnichannel consumption, along with health and wellness, which will serve as a major foundation of the ethos and behavior of GCC consumers during grocery purchases.

It also highlights the prevalence of eCommerce platforms and how organizations are investing in last-mile delivery logistics to offer an attractive value proposition to the client over the next 5 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on GCC F&B Retail Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary - GCC F&B Retail Market

  • Key Highlights - GCC F&B Retail Industry
  • Changing Market Dynamics - GCC F&B Retail Industry
  • COVID-19-related Challenges - GCC F&B Retail Industry
  • Key Growth Metrics by Category - F&B Retail Market
  • Growth Drivers for GCC F&B Retail Market
  • Growth Restraints for GCC F&B Retail Market
  • Sales (2019-2021) - GCC F&B Retail Industry
  • F&B Retail Sales in KSA, 2020
  • F&B Retail Sales in UAE, 2020
  • F&B Retail Sales in RoGCC, 2020
  • Impact of COVID-19 - KSA F&B Retail Market
  • Impact of COVID-19 - UAE F&B Retail Market
  • Impact of COVID-19 - RoGCC F&B Retail Market
  • Post-COVID-19 Recovery - KSA
  • Post-COVID-19 Recovery - UAE
  • Post-COVID-19 Recovery - RoGCC
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast
  • Top Predictions for 2021
  • F&B Retail Market Volume, 2020 and 2021

3. Research Scope and Segmentation - GCC F&B Retail Market

  • Scope of Analysis - GCC F&B Retail Market
  • Segmentation - GCC F&B Retail Market
  • Key Participants by Segment - GCC F&B Retail Market
  • Macroeconomic Factors Impacting GCC F&B Retail Industry
  • GCC Population Forecast, 2021
  • KSA Population Forecast, 2021
  • UAE Population Forecast, 2021
  • RoGCC Population Forecast, 2021
  • Emerging Mega Trends - GCC Food & Beverage Industry

4. Cereals

  • Cereals Consumption by GCC Country
  • Key Industry Metrics for Cereals
  • Industry Metrics for Cereals - GCC
  • Industry Metrics for Cereals - KSA
  • Industry Metrics for Cereals - UAE
  • Industry Metrics for Cereals - RoGCC
  • New Cereal Product/Service Launches, 2021
  • Key Cereal Trends for 2021

5. Bakery

  • Bakery Consumption by GCC Country
  • Key Growth Metrics for Bakery
  • Industry Metrics for Bakery - GCC
  • Industry Metrics for Bakery - KSA
  • Industry Metrics for Bakery - UAE
  • Industry Metrics for Bakery - RoGCC
  • New Bakery Product/Service Launches, 2021
  • Key Bakery Trends for 2021

6. Dairy

  • Dairy Consumption by GCC Country
  • Key Growth Metrics for Dairy
  • Industry Metrics for Dairy - GCC
  • Industry Metrics for Dairy - KSA
  • Industry Metrics for Dairy - UAE
  • Industry Metrics for Dairy - RoGCC
  • New Dairy Product/Service Launches, 2021
  • Key Dairy Trends for 2021

7. Meat

  • Meat Consumption by GCC Country
  • Key Growth Metrics for Meat
  • Industry Metrics for Meat - GCC
  • Industry Metrics for Meat - KSA
  • Industry Metrics for Meat - UAE
  • Industry Metrics for Meat - RoGCC
  • New Meat Product/Service Launches, 2021
  • Key Meat Trends, 2021

8. Fruits & Vegetables

  • F&V Consumption by GCC Country
  • Key Growth Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables
  • Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - GCC
  • Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - KSA
  • Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - UAE
  • Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - RoGCC
  • New F&V Product/Service Launches, 2021
  • Key F&V Trends/Opportunities, 2021

9. Beverages

  • Beverage Consumption by GCC Country
  • Key Growth Metrics for Beverages
  • Industry Metrics for Beverages - GCC
  • Industry Metrics for Beverages - KSA
  • Industry Metrics for Beverages - UAE
  • Industry Metrics for Beverages - RoGCC
  • New Product/Service Launches 2021
  • Key 2021 Beverages Market Trends/Opportunities

10. Growth Opportunities

  • 4 Major Growth Opportunities
  • Growth Opportunity 1: Prevalence of eCommerce & Contactless Delivery, 2021
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Emergence of Omnichannel Food Consumption
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Rise of Private Labels and Portfolio Consolidation
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Health and Wellness, 2021

11. Key Conclusions

