GemCap Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/GemCap)

 By GemCap

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap provided a $4.0 million facility consisting of a working capital revolver and an equipment term loan for a nut processing company. "We're happy to support the food industry and agriculture," says David Ellis, Co-President. "GemCap continues to focus on assisting small businesses grow and rebound!"

GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000.  Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property. 

For inquiries to GemCap, please reach either David Ellis or Richard Ellis at ellis@gemcapsolutions.com.

www.gemcapsolutions.com 

9901 I.H. 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230

SOURCE GemCap

