PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geno's, home of the #1 Cheesesteak in Philadelphia, has announced a joint venture with the popular Philadelphia-based long distance food delivery service RiceVan. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Geno Vento, owner of Geno's Steaks, has worked hard to expand Geno's Steaks delivery services to better reach customers practicing social-distancing and working from home. Through this new collaboration with RiceVan, Geno's Steaks is excited to extend its delivery radius to serve Geno's fans in the Philadelphia suburbs and beyond. Your favorite cheesesteak can now be delivered to everywhere along the Main Line, as far west as Exton and Chadds Ford, northeast up to Princeton, NJ, north to Allentown, and south to Bear, Delaware! RiceVan is constantly expanding its delivery zone to help Geno's and others reach as many customers as possible—even if they can't come to the City to get their favorite treat.
"We are very excited about RiceVan's efficient business model for extended food delivery capabilities. Now from Princeton, NJ, to Bear, Delaware, our loyal customers can enjoy our delicious cheesesteaks in the comfort of their own homes" - Geno Vento, owner of Geno's Steaks.
About Geno's Steaks (http://www.genosteaks.com):
Since its founding in 1966, Geno's Steaks has been recognized as one of the leading Philly-cheesesteak eateries in the United States. Founded by Joey Vento in the famous Italian Market, Geno's has become a symbol of Philadelphia cuisine and is frequented by locals, tourists, and celebrities. Awarded Best of Philly for Best Takeout by Philadelphia Magazine in 2000.
About RiceVan (http://www.ricevan.com):
RiceVan is a company that delivers restaurant meals and specialty groceries from Center City to customers in suburban communities in the tri-state area up to a 60-mile radius for a $5 flat delivery fee. RiceVan launched during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic to help 30 Chinatown restaurants sustain their operations by expanding their delivery zone into suburban markets. Responding to evolving customer needs and a more diverse following, RiceVan is adding many different types of restaurants to its platform to reflect the rich variety of cuisine in Philadelphia. The onboarding of Geno's Steaks is a symbolic collaboration reflecting RiceVan's mission to allow everyone to enjoy iconic Center City meals without the time, traffic, and expense of going into the City.
RiceVan Contact Info:
Eric Rosenfeld
420 N 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 779.6443
Media Contact
Kevin Brady, Geno's Steaks, (215) 389-0659, kbrady@genosteaks.com
SOURCE Geno’s Steaks