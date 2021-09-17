COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Joff and Gail Bentley built a strip mall in Melissa, Texas, as an investment, they had no plans to open George's Coffee @121.
Joff works as an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments, and Gail as a radiologist, so they had no desire to quit their day jobs. Still, they wanted an anchor store to attract other tenants.
"In talking to some people who own coffee shops, we realized how popular they are," Joff said.
A web search on "how to open a coffee shop" led them to award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
There, they ordered Seven Steps to Success: a Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, by company Founder and President Greg Ubert.
After reading the book, the couple signed up for the company's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program. This proven system turns entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience into owners of thriving coffee shops.
Over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states have followed the 7 Steps to open and run profitable coffee businesses serving their local communities.
"We're excited to welcome Joff and Gail as 7 Steps customers," Ubert said.
"Helping entrepreneurs create independent coffee shops is part of The Ripple Effect, a focus on good that spreads from our actions to small businesses and communities around the world."
Crimson Cup coffee shop startup consultants guided the couple step by step, from writing their coffee shop business plan to choosing equipment, hiring and training employees and more.
7 Steps Trainer and Project Manager Steve Bayless traveled to Texas the week before the shop opened.
There, he taught the Bentleys, Manager Derek Horne and their baristas to prepare drinks and run the new shop, staying through opening day to ensure everything ran well.
"Without Crimson Cup, we would have had no way of doing this," Gail said. "It didn't seem like there were resources like this anywhere else."
A one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, coffee business expertise and industry leading coffee shop supplies.
"Everything is set up, from ordering supplies to having the right design, equipment and procedures," she added.
"If I were doing this independently, there would be so many questions about where to find supplies and how it would all work together."
She advised other prospective coffee shop owners to consider Crimson Cup.
"It would be really hard to do this on your own, even as an experienced barista. You'll be surprised at how much knowledge Crimson Cup brings to the table."
George's Coffee takes its name from Gail's father, a small business owner who inspired her entrepreneurial spirit, and his namesake, the couple's son, George.
Inside the shop, guests enjoy a full menu of hot, cold and iced espresso-based drinks in an elegant atmosphere with plenty of seating. A drive-thru caters to coffee lovers on the go.
In its first few days, the shop won an enthusiastic response from new customers. Several gave thumbs up to the signature drink, George's Mocha, which melds white chocolate with espresso and a caramel drizzle.
"First time trying George's and so happy that I tried," wrote one Facebook reviewer. "I had the frozen mocha caramel and instantly became my favorite. I see this becoming my everyday morning routine."
The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, ranks among the best in the nation. Among other honors, it won 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, which recognize the country's best-tasting and most sustainably sourced coffees.
The Bentleys invite everyone in Collin County and beyond to visit George's Coffee @121. The new shop is open seven days a week at 1280 Sam Rayburn Highway.
"We're here, we're open, and we want everyone to know we have the best coffee in Melissa, Texas!" Joff said.
Follow the shop's Facebook page for news about the October 19 grand opening and other updates.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
