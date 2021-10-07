TBILISI, Georgia, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In time for the annually celebrated "Rtveli" grape harvest and wine festival, taking place in rural destinations across the country, Georgia, an inspiring European destination suitable to be explored and enjoyed during all four seasons, officially announces new direct flights to its Tbilisi International Airport and Kutaisi International Airport.
Having earned a reputation as a cultural wonderland with divine cuisine, a revitalized natural wine heritage and awe-inspiring landscapes that rival the world's most spectacular destinations, Georgia has become a bonafide hotspot for travelers seeking immersive and memorable experiences. Prior to the pandemic, the number of tourists visiting Georgia reached a record high in international tourism with more than nine million international tourists visiting in 2019, a 6.8% increase compared to the same period the year before. As the tourism industry looks towards recovery, Georgia aims to continue its momentum and welcome more new travelers this fall and in 2022.
Over the past year, Georgia has increased its efforts to restore and increase tourism to its original figures, resulting in 2021 retaining 88.7% of its pre-pandemic flight traffic. Georgia currently sees arrivals from 40 airlines originating from 73 locations to Tbilisi International Airport alone, including new direct flights from Aircompany Armenia, Eurowings (Dusseldorf), Lufthansa (Frankfurt) and AirArabia Abu Dhabi. Kutaisi International Airport currently receives 14 direct flights from European destinations, and in November 2021, will add four new direct flights from Barcelona, Berlin, Vienna and Abu Dhabi. Travelers seeking to fly direct to Tbilisi International Airport can do so from international destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris, Tel Aviv, Berlin, Istanbul, Warsaw, Dubai and Doha, as well as on one-stop connecting flights from most international airports in North America, Europe and Asia.
Long-considered the birthplace for winemaking, Georgia is home to more than 500 varieties of indigenous grapes and today you can find amber and orange wines from Georgia in wine bars and restaurants in marquee cities such as London, New York and Amsterdam. For wine enthusiasts, October is perhaps the most exciting time of year to travel across the country and walk the mineral-rich land to visit wineries during Rtveli, the local term for the grape harvest season. Georgian vineyards and wineries have retained their original, natural-wine making methods that were revitalized over the past decades, and which take place in clay pots called "qvevri," a clay vessel that is buried underground and where the process of fermentation takes place. Listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, qvevri and Georgian winemaking knowledge are passed down by families, neighbors and friends, all of whom join in communal grape harvesting and winemaking practices.
In the Kakheti region, one of the country's most popular wine regions, travelers can visit wineries scattered throughout the countryside and enjoy farm-to-table meals in the picturesque town of Sighnaghi, which provides a perfect stop-over after a day of grape smashing under the Caucasian sun. And within driving distance to Kakheti are the mineral-rich terroirs in the Imereti region, known for its playful, vibrant, fleshy and lively wines, and the Kartli region, known for its sparkling wines where both endemic grape varieties and various French grape varieties prosper. Nestled between Imereti and the Greater Caucasus in western Georgia's mountainous is the Racha-Lechkhumi region, which boasts optimal conditions for the production of various rare indigenous grape varieties, including Mujuretuli and Alexsandrouli, and is mostly associated with semi-sweet wines. Pairing some of the best wines in the world with the pristine natural beauty of both mountain and river, Georgia is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring and surprising destinations for travelers with a fine taste for culinary adventures and cultural enrichment.
And for wine lovers looking for a taste of archeology and natural history, The Tetra Cave, a site in western Georgian where ancient humans left their traces 30,000 years ago, was recently reintroduced as a wine production locale and a destination for health tourism following a two-year renovation and extensive restoration as a destination for visitors. Located in the Tskaltubo Municipality, the cave will serve as a spot for wine preparation, aging and tasting, along with a dedicated space for events.
For more information about travel to Georgia and to learn about the latest Covid19-travel regulations and procedures, visit https://gnta.ge.
About Georgian National Tourism Administration
Georgian National Tourism Administration is a Legal entity of Public law, a part of the system of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, independently conducting activity by state control. Goals and objectives of the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA) are formation and implementation of the Georgian tourism development state policy, promotion of the sustainable tourism development, promotion of a high export income growth and job creation in the country on the basis of the tourism development, attraction of the foreign tourists to Georgia and development of the domestic tourism as well, promotion of human resources development in the field of tourism destinations, infrastructure and tourism.
Media Contact
Nestor Lara Baeza, Xhibition PR, +1 (347) 624-8533, nestor@xhibition.com
SOURCE Georgian National Tourism Administration