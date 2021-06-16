LAGRANGE, Ga., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweet, refreshing Georgia watermelon is now available in local stores. The 2021 crop is expected to have the crisp, sweet flavor and high quality unique to watermelon grown in Georgia.
This spring's weather was as unpredictable as always. However, according to Georgia Watermelon Association grower members, the state's harvest should be strong and hit stores by June 14. Typically, the season peaks around June 20.
"This Georgia watermelon harvest should produce high quality, delicious fruit," said Neal Kicklighter, GWA President and Director of Sales and Operations of Lewis Taylor Farms Greenhouses in Tifton, Georgia. "We're eager to get our watermelon in stores for consumers to help them kick off their 2021 summer season."
Planting for Georgia's watermelon crop begins in March. From planting to harvest, watermelons typically need 90 days to grow, ripen, and be ready for harvest. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Georgia watermelon farmers produced nearly 19,000 acres of watermelon in 2020. On average each year, the state of Georgia ranks in the top 4 in the United States for watermelon production among Texas, Florida, and California. Together, these states represent 70 percent of production nationwide.
"If you value locally grown products, now is the time to purchase in-season watermelon!" said Samantha Kilgore, GWA Executive Director. "Let watermelon help cool you off this summer and rest assured that growers in Georgia do everything they can to provide a safe, sweet, and satisfying product!"
The Georgia Watermelon Association is a trade organization for members of the Georgia watermelon industry. The GWA's mission is to promote the industry from production to consumption. For more information, visit http://www.georgiawatermelonassociation.org.
