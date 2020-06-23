ARLINGTON, Va., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early childhood nutrition leader Gerber introduces Organic Fruit Infused Water to provide toddlers with on-the-go hydration in natural flavors little ones will love. Gerber Organic Fruit Infused Water is a convenient and delicious way to keep kiddos hydrated with the benefits of water and yummy taste of real organic fruit puree—without any added sugars, artificial sweeteners or artificial flavors. Perfect for summertime, this refreshing beverage comes in a spill-proof pouch with a resealable spout that's convenient for on-the-go activities—making it simple to keep your little one hydrated, no matter where the day takes them.
Educating little ones on healthy food and beverage habits is not only a top priority for Gerber, but also for today's parents. According to a 2020 Gerber sponsored survey of 2,000 parents in the U.S., more than three-quarters (77%) of parents find it very important to speak to their children about health and nutrition from a young age. Gerber is always aiming to meet parents where their needs are by providing innovative products that foster healthy habits.
"Beverage habits are an important part of the nutrition discussion between parents and their little ones. While we often think about what foods a child is fed, beverages contribute 27% of a toddler's daily calorie intake," said Erin Quann, Ph.D., R.D., Head of Medical Affairs at Gerber/Nestlé Nutrition. "According to Nestlé's latest Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study, more than 20% of toddlers drink fruit flavored drinks, which contribute calories and added sugar to their diet but very few nutrients. Swapping fruit flavored drinks for Gerber Organic Fruit Infused Water could help to improve your little one's diet and keep them hydrated throughout the day."
Healthy beverage choices are important for growing toddlers, and nutrition experts recommend water, milk and no more than four ounces of fruit juice per day for children 1-3 years of age. Made up of 94% water with a splash of organic fruit puree and natural flavors, Gerber Organic Fruit Infused Water has zero grams of sugar, zero calories per serving and is a tasty way to make water a favorite beverage for your little one. This beverage option encourages healthy water consumption habits and provides hydration for growing bodies.
"There are no other products like Gerber Organic Fruit Infused Water in the baby aisle. At Gerber, we know it's important to provide ways for growing little ones to stay hydrated and establish healthy beverage habits early," said Yanit Belachew, Brand Manager at Gerber. "We were inspired to add this innovative beverage to our product portfolio to provide parents with another tasty and convenient beverage option to include in their toddler's drink rotation."
Gerber Organic Fruit Infused Water includes four pouches per box and is currently sold at Walmart and Amazon but will become available at HEB, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Weis, Wakefern this summer. For information on how to recycle this product after use, visit Gerber.com/Sustainability.
